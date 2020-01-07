SIMMONS: Gretzky wants to see McDavid, Matthews in Olympic Games

Wayne Gretzky was using on the Edmonton Oilers crew bus the opposite day, sitting beside former Hockey Canada boss Bob Nicholson, when the topic of Connor McDavid and NHL participation on the Olympic Video games grew to become a part of their dialog.

“We were talking about the young stars in the NHL today, like Connor or Mitch Marner or Auston Matthews getting the opportunity like we had to play in the Olympics,” stated the Nice One.

“These kids, they grew up watching the NHL players in 2010 and 2014 playing in the Olympics. Watching Sidney Crosby. Watching Jonathan Toews. So from their point of view, I’m sure they’re devastated they’re not playing in the Olympics. It would be nice if the NHL and the union could sit down and figure this out. It’s only a positive for the sport. It’s great for the game.”

And you need to know — and doubtless do — that it’s uncommon for Gretzky to rock a hockey boat. He’s nonetheless a crew participant. He isn’t simply the best scorer of all time, he’s an NHL flag-waver. And a flag-waver for Olympic hockey — finest on finest — the type he performed and managed in Nagano, Salt Lake Metropolis and Turino.

“I’m a big believer that the Olympic Games is great for sports,” Gretzky stated in a 1-on-1 interview. “I’m a giant believer that the Olympics is nice for our sport and great for our nation. We rally round it, particularly right now of the world the place there appears to be a lot unrest away from the video games, away from sports activities. Sports activities appears to deliver individuals collectively and it brings the nation collectively.

“I admit I don’t perceive the enterprise aspect of it, it’s method over my head. That’s one thing for the league, the homeowners and the union to determine. However after watching the Canadian junior crew play and seeing how thrilling it was and the way emotional it’s for the nation, Bob and I have been speaking and we would like it. I don’t see any negatives about it aside from the journey and the time dedication. I really feel dangerous that these youngsters might not get the prospect that we did.”

Connor McDavid is Canada’s finest hockey participant. He turns 24 subsequent month. He can be 26 years previous when the subsequent Winter Olympic Video games can be staged in China 2022. Proper now, if commissioner Gary Bettman and the NHL homeowners get their method, there can be no NHL participation in Beijing.

Bettman claims it makes no financial sense to cease his season for an Olympic match. There are issues with the Worldwide Olympic Committee. Issues with insurance coverage. Issues about possession of highlights. Issues with jersey gross sales.

However negotiations can deliver an finish to all these issues.

The gamers need this. These going and people not going need it. Even when the followers of Canada and the USA need it and also you in all probability might embrace the followers of Sweden and Finland and Russia and extra.

We wish NHL gamers on the Olympics. The NHL doesn’t need it — even with Gretzky urging that they do one thing to bust open this snafu.

The NHL needs a World Cup. I don’t know anybody outdoors of NHL homeowners and Bettman who needs one other World Cup. The times of the Canada Cup that means one thing are lengthy over. Hockey followers and hockey gamers need Olympic participation.

Gretzky, who performed in 1998, managed in ‘02 and ‘04, needs Olympic participation.

McDavid stated, not surprisingly, on Monday morning that “of course” he needs the prospect to play. “Any time you get a chance to represent Canada in best on best, it’s always so special and the best hockey. So I hope that I get that opportunity one day.”

McDavid can be in his absolute prime when the 2022 Video games are held in China. If there isn’t any NHL participation, he can be 30 when the 2026 Winter Olympics are held in Italy. If Bettman remains to be round heading into ‘26 the percentages are the NHL will nonetheless say no, which suggests we might by no means see McDavid taking part in hockey for Canada on the largest stage.

And Individuals received’t get to see Matthews play on the largest stage. And the world received’t get to see McDavid going face to face in opposition to Matthews on the largest sporting occasion on the planet.

All of that being a disgrace of kinds and disgrace on the NHL for being the party-pooper on this case.

“I brag about my Olympic experience, it’s one of the highlights of my career,” stated Gretzky. “It was new territory for all of us in ‘98. Everyone was not sure how we would slot in. As hockey gamers, we in all probability had extra enjoyable than any of the opposite Olympic athletes. For us it was like being youngsters once more while you went to hockey tournaments and you bought billeted. We actually loved staying within the village.

“First day I walked within the commissary, and one of many nice issues concerning the commissary, you get meals from China, Japan, Polish meals, Canadian. All of the athletes are me. What’s he going to eat? I went straight to the McDonald’s buffet and I received two Large Macs and french fries. And I assumed ‘I don’t care what they’re going to consider me.’

“I used to be in a room for 4 within the village with Steve Yzerman, Rod Brind’Amour and Martin Brodeur. It was the best expertise. It’s one thing you’ll be able to’t duplicate. I hope these youngsters get to expertise one thing related.

“I actually hope they discover a option to get this performed.”

