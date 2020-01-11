SIMMONS: Have you see a goal better than the one McDavid scored? I haven’t

You see it the primary time and also you’re unsure what to suppose.

You watch it a second time and it seems to be even higher on the replay.

Then you definitely watch it and cease it and rewind and watch it once more in sluggish movement: Simply to make sure. I used to be attempting to provide you with a objective I’ve seen in individual that was higher than the one Connor McDavid scored in opposition to the Maple Leafs on Monday.

I lined quite a lot of Wayne Gretzky video games when he was scoring 200-points frequently with the Edmonton Oilers. I don’t bear in mind seeing something as quick and sluggish and fast and expert because the one McDavid scored on Michael Hutchinson.

I used to be lucky to see particular Mario Lemieux moments up shut – his objective in opposition to Boston and Raymond Bourque within the playoffs, his objective in opposition to the Minnesota North Stars when he undressed each performed on the ice – spectacular objectives they had been. These had been the most effective I’d ever seen.

The McDavid objective on Monday was a take your breath away hockey second. I requested Paul Coffey about it proper after the sport. He smiled and mentioned: “Don’t ask me. I couldn’t do that. Are you kidding me? Why don’t you ask 99.”

He meant Gretzky.

McDavid has entered that particular territory, that brief checklist for gamers who do issues nobody else can do. Or ever do. I feel was the best objective I’ve ever seen.

It’s a Toronto factor, saying Auston Matthews is within the Hart Trophy dialog. He could also be in our dialog. However across the NHL he’s behind McDavid, Nathan MacKinnon, Leon Draisaitl to call three and if their groups had been in playoff positions, Jack Eichel and Patrick Kane can be below stronger consideration, too. And it’s not possible to decide on between David Pastrnak and Brad Marchand on the Bruins, who will break up votes, as to which might be the MVP alternative. So yeah, Matthews might be in a dialog someplace, and perhaps across the High eight presently, however forward of whom? … Rick Vaive, Dave Andreychuk and should you can consider this, Gary Leeman, are the one 50-goal scorers in Leafs historical past. The underappreciated Vaive did it 3 times, in consecutive seasons, in Toronto. Andreychuk scored his 50 taking part in alongside Doug Gilmour. After scoring 51 with the Leafs, Leeman scored simply 47 the ultimate six years of his profession … Matthews wants 23 objectives in 37 video games to hit the 50 mark. He’s scoring at 63-goal tempo for the reason that Leafs made the teaching change … Pekke Rinne scored a objective. Higher he must be stopping objectives, which he hasn’t finished very effectively this season for the Nashville Predators … All Peter Laviolette does is make groups higher. He did it on Lengthy Island, in Carolina, in Philadelphia and in Nashville, the place he gained a Stanley Cup, misplaced twice within the Ultimate, with groups not precisely identified for successful. If I had a gap for a coach, I’d rent him in a second.

Mitch Marner and Matthews lead the Leafs in factors scored per minute, and when you think about that Marner kills penalties and Matthews doesn’t, Marner really is the chief within the class. The shock, not far behind them, Jason Spezza, who after the preliminary controversy that started his season, has settled in properly and is way appreciated across the workforce as a jack of all trades for the Leafs … Rasmus Sandin dominated the world junior hockey match. Up subsequent for him: Dominating the American Hockey League. If he does that, he forces the Leafs to name him up. There’s no pointing dashing him now, a minimum of till subsequent season once they’re going to want him … This a lot I can let you know: If Mike Babcock was nonetheless teaching the Leafs, Pierre Engvall would virtually definitely be within the AHL. Babcock didn’t care a lot for Justin Holl and Engvall, each of whom are exhibiting themselves as NHL gamers of some worth … The Arizona Coyotes have misplaced 22 video games. Phil Kessel has scored objectives in two of these defeats, 11 of them one-goal video games. Kessel, with simply three even-strength objectives, is having an equal alternative season, minus-10 at dwelling, minus-9 on the street. Nobody else on the Coyotes is worse than Derek Stepan’s minus-6 … Ideas are with Marlies assistant coach Rob Davison, who suffered a grand mal seizure Friday night time in Dallas. That’s scary for all who witnessed this, scary for Davison and his household … Not sufficient has been mentioned about Kyle Connor’s fast launch with the Winnipeg Jets. You understand Patrik Laine can shoot. You understand Mark Scheifele can shoot. I didn’t notice till lately, how excessive finish Connor’s launch occurs to be.

Now that the Raptors have gained an NBA championship, the DeMar DeRozan returns to Toronto change into much less and fewer of a narrative over time. First time, it was an enormous deal. On Sunday, meh, it’s simply one other recreation on this odd and scrambled Raptors season … If the Miami Warmth has any form of dip within the second half of the NBA season, Nick Nurse has a shot of successful coach of the yr. However it’s Erik Spoelstra’s trophy to win proper now … There’s something about Oshae Brissett, the 21-year-old from Mississauga who’s splitting time between the Raptors and their G-League workforce, that screams NBA. This child goes to be a participant, right here or someplace else … Is anyone else bothered by the Blue Jays hiring of Shane Ferrell, son of former Jays supervisor Benedict Arnold Ferrell, as director of newbie scouting? … The Purple Sox gained the World Collection in 2017. The Houston Astros gained in 2018. What appears somewhat clear now’s that each groups – one managed by Alex Cora, one coached by Alex Cora – used digital gadgets to primarily cheat their option to championship seasons. What the somewhat invisible commissioner, Rob Manfred does now, can’t presumably match the stench that surrounds these tainted World Collection wins … The storage sale purchasing has been pushed to the aspect. The one factor you possibly can’t accuse the Blue Jays of this winter is being low cost. And I favored the re-signing of reliever Ken Giles. Signing him, to me, was a discover of dedication to successful. Buying and selling him would have been virtually contradictory within the wake of the Hyun-Jin Ryu signing.

I bought excited after I first heard the Royals had been transferring to Canada. I assumed that meant baseball was again in Montreal. My all-time favorite Royal: George Brett … Kevin Stefanski, the Minnesota offensive coordinator who’s getting interviews for NFL head teaching jobs, is the son of former Raptors and present Detroit Pistons government Ed Stefanski … One factor in regards to the Rooney Rule within the NFL. If Tony Dungy introduced tomorrow he needs to teach once more, there can be a lineup of groups wanting to rent him …. So sorry to listen to of the passing of legendary Rush drummer Neil Peart. Wager you didn’t know he was the band’s second drummer. The primary, the late John Rutsey, was brother to longtime Toronto Solar baseball author Mike Rutsey … Eddie Olczyk will likely be in Toronto subsequent Saturday signing copies of his e book, Beating the Odds, on the Eaton Centre at 1 p.m. … My large league commissioner energy scores: 1. Adam Silver, NBA; 2. Gary Bettman, NHL; three. Roger Goodell, NFL; four. Rob Manfred, MLB … Having mentioned that, can’t consider the NBA fined Jimmy Butler for his taunting post-game soliloquy the opposite night time. They need to have despatched him a cheque and thanked him for his leisure … Sooner or later, McDavid, Brooke Henderson, Mike Soroka and Alfonso Davies will win the Lou Marsh as Canada’s athlete of the yr. And McDavid’s the oldest of the 4, he turns 23 on Monday … Born this date 90 years in the past, Tim Horton … And blissful birthday to Chris Boucher (27), Abdullah the Butcher (79), Nikolai Borschevsky (55), Claude Giroux (32), Nigel Wilson (50), Drew Pearson (69), John Avery (44), Invoice Madlock (69), Marian Hossa (41) and Dominque Wilkins (60) … And hey, no matter turned of Mason Raymond?

Edwin Encarnacion performed greater than 600 video games at third base within the main leagues, not all of them effectively, with each the Cincinnati Reds and the Toronto Blue Jays. Within the early years, the initials of his first and final title somewhat symbolized his profession within the area.

However it appeared the minute the Blue Jays freed him from his problem at third – transferring him to first base and designated hitter – his time as an enormous league star started to blossom.

Within the eight seasons that adopted his transfer from third base, he hit 42-36-34-39-42-38-32-and 34 dwelling runs. Not simply magnificent totals for the quiet man. Nearing the top of his profession now, he has been one in all baseball’s most constant and profitable energy hitters.

So why does this matter now?

It issues as a result of the attention check has met the statistical findings launched the opposite day and after only one large league season, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has been rated as one of many worst defensive gamers within the recreation and possibly not suited to play third base anymore.

Now, he hasn’t performed wherever close to the 600 video games it took for cussed baseball males to maneuver Encarnacion from a place he clearly struggled with to a spot he felt assured. Guerrero is only a child. He turns simply 21 in March. His first large league season, for all it was constructed as much as be, was clearly disappointing. However I ponder now, trying again at Encarnacion’s profession and it’s straight-line brilliance, if Guerrero wouldn’t profit offensively from a place change. It’s one thing the Jays should be desirous about to make them higher offensively and defensively.

When Mike Babcock was fired as coach of the Maple Leafs, Auston Matthews was ninth within the NHL in scoring.

This morning, he’s 10th within the NHL within the Artwork Ross Trophy race, 15 and 16 factors behind Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl.

Within the 22 video games with Sheldon Keefe as coach – 15 of them wins – Matthews leads the league in objective scoring with 17, however is simply 13th total in factors throughout that point.

The simple and in style narrative proper now’s that Matthews is taking part in considerably higher below Keefe than he was below Babcock, whom Matthews clearly had some points with. Which may be true, however the statistics, although, aren’t fairly so clear, even whereas Matthews is taking part in 96 seconds extra at even power per recreation than he was below Babcock – which is principally two further shifts a recreation.

Within the 23 video games Babcock coached this season – Matthews had 27 factors.

Within the 22 video games Keefe has coached 22 with the Leafs – Matthews has 27 factors for him.

Similar manufacturing, completely different coaches.

Matthews is certainly exhibiting progress in his total recreation however he jogs my memory of a building challenge: The muse is there, the abilities and the desire are there, however the decorations and furnishing, the ultimate touches nonetheless want to return. That is Yr four and he’s taking part in effectively and scoring effectively and but there’s extra of him to provide.

That is just the start for Matthews below Keefe. The handy narrative, not essentially correct presently, will come for the long run.

I fear about Bianca Andreescu.

I fear that she is so younger and vibrant and gifted and stuffed with moxie and already is having the problem of staying wholesome sufficient to play top-level tennis.

She simply introduced she gained’t be taking part in the Australian Open this month, the primary main since she gained the U.S. Open.

This time it’s a knee harm. Final yr, she had a shoulder downside. She missed greater than half the 2019 season with accidents. And she or he’s only a child, simply beginning out, actually.

With good well being and success, who is aware of what number of main tournaments Andreescu may win? Her expertise is immense as is her toughness and her all-court recreation is sort of uncommon and highly effective.

However you are worried as a result of that is actually just the start of her second skilled season. We underrate the way in which tennis beats up its athletes and what number of gamers get harm yr after yr. We’ve definitely seen an up shut instance of how Milos Raonic’s profession has been altered and flattened by his lack of ability to remain wholesome. What would Raonic have achieved by now with good well being? Fact is, we don’t know.

There may be this Canadian in all of us that wishes Andreescu to be nice, not simply in a single Main, however in quite a lot of them. That hope is on maintain now as she undergoes her newest rehab on the street to the French Open.