SIMMONS: Problems aplenty for Leafs and coach Keefe

That is the primary mini-crisis of the Sheldon Keefe period with the Maple Leafs.

And possibly ‘mini’ is the improper phrase to make use of right here. Possibly that is the primary actual disaster, three losses in a row, three awful video games in a row after trying like a top-5 NHL crew .

The worst loss occurred on Sunday night time in Dawn — within the greatest recreation up to now of the common season, an opportunity to push the Florida Panthers method again within the standings.

The Leafs didn’t present up. They by no means introduced their presence. They weren’t able to play. They seemed as free and sloppy and careless as at any time throughout the closing days of Mike Babcock’s regime.

They seemed nothing like a crew that anybody would take severely.

Keefe has introduced new life and new vitality to the hockey membership. At first, he appeared virtually magician like. The gamers had been looser, happier, seemingly having fun with his uncommon possession-style of recreation, with twists they haven’t seen within the offensive zone.

Then got here final Monday and the Edmonton Oilers. And that started Keefe’s first actual week of NHL issue since he was making an attempt to catch on with the Arizona Coyotes as a winger 16 years in the past. The Leafs and Frederik Andersen had been somewhat misplaced in opposition to the Oilers, and too uninvolved in opposition to the Winnipeg Jets after which the catastrophe of Sunday night time in Florida the place every little thing from goaltending to effort to construction to accountability disappeared. The brand new magician: Now you see the Leafs, now you don’t.

Basic supervisor Kyle Dubas is all locked in to this problematic week as nicely. His unwillingness or inabilty so as to add a top quality backup goaltender has made the latest difficulties of Andersen all of the extra disagreeable. Andersen has been pulled in two of his final three begins, solely as soon as on advantage. However his save percentages prior to now three video games are .667, .893 and .842. That’s ok to get you a lottery choose.

In different NHL cities, when the starter hits a nasty stretch, the crew can flip to the backup goaltender. Michael Hutchinson isn’t that man. He isn’t ok to get you out of hassle. Andersen acquired pulled in opposition to the Oilers — Hutchinson gave up three targets on 16 pictures. In opposition to Florida, after Andersen was yanked early within the second interval, he gave up 4 targets on 17 pictures.

Dubas has stubbornly maintained this isn’t an issue space. It’s the single largest welt on his younger resume. It has been an issue all season lengthy. It’s extra of an issue now with the all-star Andersen struggling to search out his all-star type. Tampa can flip to Curtis McElhinney if Andrei Vasilevskiy wants a break. Boston can flip to Jaroslav Halak when Tuukka Rask is off. And on Sunday night time, the Leafs misplaced to any person named Chris Driedger, an Ottawa Senators draft choose from years passed by, who two years in the past was taking part in for the Brampton Beast. That Chris Driedger.

He would in all probability be an improve on Hutchinson. Nearly anybody would. Hutchinson has performed 12 video games this season for the Leafs, 9 as a starter, three as a backup. He has two respectable begins, one robust reduction look, six video games you wish to neglect about. You want extra dependability from a backup, particularly with Andersen off his recreation. You want Glenn Healy or Jamie McLennan

That is simply one of many issues which have turn out to be evident because the Keefe magic is slowly sporting off.

Beneath Keefe the Leafs nonetheless have a 15-6-2 report, a good distance from the 9-10-Four crew he inherited. That’s 114 level tempo in comparison with 78 level tempo. That’s an enormous change. However they’re Zero-2-1 prior to now seven days. Eighteen targets in opposition to within the three defeats. The outdated issues — defensive zone coverages, hole management, lack of ability to win battles on free pucks, shoddy impartial zone play, too many odd-man rushes in opposition to, an total lack of effort — seemingly got here again abruptly. And it isn’t one participant, one pair of defence, one ahead line to repair — it’s the entire crew proper now.

Keefe’s Leafs are first within the NHL in scoring since he took over as coach. And so they’re 11th in targets in opposition to in these 23 video games, up from 30th when Babcock left. Statistically that works. The objective differential, considered one of Babcock’s favorite numbers, is 21 since Keefe took over. It was minus-Eight beneath Babcock in the identical variety of video games coached.

However within the final three video games, it’s minus-9, and it might be worse than that if the Leafs didn’t rating some rubbish targets after they had been method behind.

Oddly, after the horrible recreation in Florida, after the Leafs had been granted a day within the solar, they got the day without work Monday. Keefe is something however typical, however that is all new for him now.

His first NHL predicament. His job to discover a method out. The gamers disgraced themselves Sunday night time in Florida. That’s on them. Now it’s time for the coach to repair all that’s seemingly improper.

