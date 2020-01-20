Simmons Slams Unbeaten 91 As Windies Thrash Ireland To Level T20I Series

Opening batsman Lendl Simmons blasted 10 sixes in an undefeated 91 because the West Indies routed Eire by 9 wickets within the third and last Twenty20 Worldwide at Warner Park on Sunday. Simmons, the nephew of West Indies coach Phil Simmons, additionally hit 5 boundaries in his 40-ball blitz. It was his highest rating within the format and got here simply 5 days earlier than his 35th birthday. Chasing a modest 139 to win, Simmons gained the match in model with a six over midwicket off spinner Simi Singh whose three overs value 41 runs.

Fellow opener Evin Lewis made 46 with 4 boundaries and three sixes as West Indies raced to victory with 54 balls remaining.

“It was a proper batting surface with the ball coming onto the bat nicely,” stated Simmons whose ambition is to assist West Indies defend their World T20 title in Australia later this 12 months.

“I missed out on the last World Cup because of injury but I am looking forward to the one this year.”

The three-match sequence ended 1-1 after Eire edged a first-game thriller by 4 runs in Grenada earlier than Saturday’s match at Warner Park was deserted as a consequence of rain.

Earlier, veteran all-rounders Kieron Pollard and Dwayne Bravo shared six wickets as West Indies restricted Eire to 138 all out.

Captain Pollard, who produced the perfect bowling spell by a West Indian in T20 internationals (Four-25) in Saturday’s deserted sport, claimed Three-17.

Bravo completed with Three-19 to develop into the West Indies’ main all-time wicket-taker within the format with 57 victims in his 69th sport.

That beat the earlier better of 54 by leg-spinner Samuel Badree.

“We need to get early wickets, we cannot have teams get to 40, 50 in no time. I think we need to improve in that area,” admitted man of the sequence Pollard.

On Simmons, he added: “We love to see him in that mindset, he’s a little guy but he packs a punch.”

Put into bat, Eire raced to 50-Zero off simply Three.Three overs with openers Kevin O’Brien (prime scoring with 36) and Paul Stirling once more getting their group off to a storming begin.

Nonetheless, Pollard dismissed O’Brien after the Irishman hit his runs off solely 18 balls with Bravo then accounting for Stirling (11).

Stirling had made a career-best 95 in Grenada after sharing a gap stand of 154 with O’Brien.

Eire had been nonetheless well-placed at 74-2 however misplaced their final eight wickets for simply 64 runs regardless of the efforts of skipper Andy Balbirnie who made 28 from 23 balls.

“We were outclassed today but if you lose wickets in clusters, that doesn’t help,” stated Balbirnie.

“We will take positive from this series. The guys will learn from it ahead of the World Cup.”