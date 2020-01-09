SIMMONS: Tavares spoke loudly with a broken stick

John Tavares smashed his stick over the crossbar.

That was about as loud because the captain of the Maple Leafs ever will get.

The second was symbolic and important, emotional and offended, not less than early on in opposition to the Winnipeg Jets, when the Maple Leafs have been looking for themselves once more on an evening when the magic of Sheldon Keefe seemed to be carrying off.

Tavares had given up the puck, then misplaced it, then tried to get it again, then misplaced it once more, then discovered himself outskated and he watched somebody named Mason Appleton rating a shorthanded purpose for the Jets.

That’s Mason Appleton of Inexperienced Bay, Wisc., for these of you scoring at residence, who simply occurred to register his first purpose of the NHL season off a Tavares giveaway, a giveaway by the legend, that led to a breakaway.

The sort of purpose, sort of play you wish to have a do-over with, on a Wednesday evening by which the captain wasn’t precisely himself. This was one other tough evening for Tavares after a tough recreation Monday in opposition to the Edmonton Oilers and Connor McDavid. It’s about 4 in a row for these counting. That’s 4 greater than you ever count on.

Tavares is often a straight line as a hockey participant. Lots of his nights he appears to be like the identical, profitable, dropping. He works the puck, does so many little issues, manages the sport so very properly, and infrequently makes the sort of mistake that might discover him singled out.

However he singled himself out Wednesday in the course of the Leafs second straight residence defeat in opposition to a group they’re imagined to be higher than. After which with out calling his identify, Keefe singled him out within the shootout in opposition to Winnipeg.

Jason Spezza, who had a sound evening on the third line, took the primary shot. He scored.

Mitch Marner went subsequent. He did some nifty stickhandling however by some means didn’t end the play. Then Auston Matthews, who continues to attain targets at a record-pace at residence, scored a shootout purpose, his third of the evening, however solely two of them depend within the statistics.

He now has 31 targets in 45 video games. That’s 56-goal tempo. That may symbolize probably the most in any Leafs0 season. And if he ever begins scoring on the highway, that quantity may change from 56 to 60.

However the Leafs want manufacturing from each of their top-line centres. Not one on one evening, one on the opposite. Matthews scored two, together with a purpose with 14 seconds to play to ship the Winnipeg recreation to extra time. He scored the Leafs’ first and final purpose in a Three-Three regulation tie. And in extra time, Matthews had possibilities to win the sport,, however the goaltending was reasonably spectacular each methods on this evening.

It was significantly particular for Frederik Andersen, who confronted three breakaways in a frantic and frenetic extra time interval — probably the most enjoyable hockey you’ll ever see — stopping Patrick Laine, Mark Scheifele and Jack Roslovic with excellent saves. He was capable of make these stops at high pace.

Within the shootout, the Leafs scored first to make it 1-Zero, then Matthews scored to make it 2-1. They wanted a save in opposition to Scheifele or Jets captain Blake Wheeler. Andersen didn’t make them.

His evening began with him tripping beside his crease, enable Nik Ehlers to mainly rating an empty-netter. It ended after Wheeler’s shootout purpose, when he all however raced off the ice, previous Tavares who waited to greet him and he had each cause to be offended.

The Leafs didn’t do a lot to guard Andersen in opposition to Edmonton on Monday evening and he was pulled after giving up three targets. Wednesday evening he gave up three targets in regulation and extra time in opposition to the Jets, however then allowed three within the shootout.

A nasty recreation, recreation and an excellent recreation multi functional recreation.

And that’s subsequent for Keefe to discover a method to repair. All of the personalities right here. He has talked all alongside about not profitable or dropping video games, a couple of course of and discovering a method to play. What Keefe must do now could be discover a method to cease giving the puck away so darn simply.

Tavares appeared to don’t have any fortune in making the proper play in opposition to the Jets. He took a penalty. He gave up pucks. He gave up a Three-on-1 within the second interval after giving up a breakaway within the first and some instances in between dropping pucks in conditions that simply aren’t his method.

Late within the first interval, Tavares shattered his stick by smashing it over the crossbar. He wouldn’t have been blamed if he had gone the identical when the sport ended some two hours later. The Leafs beat the Jets in Winnipeg, beat the Oilers in Edmonton, misplaced to each at residence.

Some nights the Maple Leafs deserve higher. Lots of nights. This wasn’t one in all them.