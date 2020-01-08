SIMMONS: The star of this Raptors season, the doctors, trainers and a coach named Nurse

Nick Nurse is attempting arduous to not complain, however actually, how can he keep quiet?

Fred Van Vleet is now harm and for the way lengthy no person appears to know.

Pascal Siakam is out and nobody is giving a touch as to when he’ll be again.

Marc Gasol is out, figuring out barely, tender tissue stuff, simply not able to play.

And for these asking, Kawhi Leonard and Danny Inexperienced are in Los Angeles sporting totally different uniforms whereas Norm Powell, who’s from Los Angeles, is injured right here in the course of winter and could also be again — we simply don’t know when.

All the Raptors season is day after day. The workforce medical doctors have taken the hippocratic oath and an oath of NBA secrecy.

Tuesday night time, for the second time this season, the Raptors performed Portland and that is, in Nurse’s phrases, “the stat of the night.”

Two video games in opposition to Portland. Ten totally different Raptor starters. The percentages of that mathematically is left to somebody from MIT. This has been an important and horrible and irritating and exhausting season because the Raptors plod in direction of the midway mark.

With just one star from Sport 1 to Sport 37.

Take a bow, Nick Nurse. The fairly well mannered but quiet applause that greeted the coach’s introduction Tuesday night time was virtually insulting. Individuals ought to have been standing and hooting. He received a championship in his first 12 months teaching within the NBA. This 12 months he has taken on a brand new function, teaching Raptors416, a workforce that’s half NBA, half G-League, half who’s that man?

If folks didn’t know who Nurse was when final season started, they knew after the Raptors received the NBA crown. That was the introduction to a hoop, a title and a McDonald’s business.

So his greatest participant went to the Clippers. And his beginning capturing guard went to the Lakers. And nearly everyone else went to the inactive listing. Typically he has Kyle Lowry and typically he has Serge Ibaka and after that it’s a recreation of discovery. Who’s doing what tonight.

Nurse can be the main candidate for coach of the 12 months within the NBA if Erik Spoelstra wasn’t lighting it up with the very powerful Miami Warmth. So we’ll provide you with our personal award: The coach of the 2 years: That’s the place you discover Nurse.

What he managed final season was fairly spectacular. He’s adopted it up with a nightly recreation of Identify That Roster.

OK, in order that’s a slight exaggeration. However put it this manner: The safety guards on the Scotiabank Area are adamant folks getting into the constructing put on their passes — and so they take into account half the Raptors on the listing of the unidentified.

Final night time, the beginning lineup was Lowry, Ibaka, Patrick McCaw, OG Anunoby and Rondae Hollis-Jefferson.

First time they performed Portland, it was VanVleet and Powell within the backcourt with Terence Davis someplace in between and Gasol and Siakam up entrance. They received in Portland with that lineup. They need to have received Tuesday night time with a totally totally different workforce.

Nurse ought to have overwhelmed the Path Blazers twice with two completely totally different rosters. The Raptors have received 24 video games now. Portland, with Damian Lillard, C.J. McCollum and Carmelo Anthony, has 16 wins.

You possibly can argue — placing the championship to the aspect for a second — that has been probably the most spectacular Raptors common season. And nearly probably the most stunning.

The opposite day in Boston, Nurse was requested about determining the place his workforce was, as a potential playoff matchup with the Celtics, and he didn’t know find out how to reply. As a result of he doesn’t know what his workforce will likely be in April. He doesn’t know what his workforce will likely be tomorrow.

“Hopefully,” stated Nurse, “this received’t be our lineup.

“We simply fear concerning the recreation in entrance of us and take a look at to determine a recreation plan with the blokes with have. And we go from there.”

That sounds good and coach-like for public consumption. That’s the sort of factor coaches say as a result of it offers the gamers some sort of hope. Within the coach’s workplace, although, along with his bevy of assistant coaches, the dialog has to vary. It must be extra trustworthy. There need to be just a few phrases that aren’t allowed to be printed right here.

The actually unusual a part of this Raptors season is one piece of excellent information results in one piece of unhealthy information. And so it goes. Siakam was on his technique to an all-star berth when he went down and now the chance exists he received’t play till after the all-star recreation.

Lowry comes again, VanVleet will get harm. And so it has gone this season. Ibaka comes again and Gasol will get harm. It’s a superb factor the Raptors entrance workplace has carried out such a powerful job of discovering tape and glue to maintain this roster collectively.

Rookie Terence Davis performs with no worry. Sudden free agent Hollis-Jefferson is a participant the coach loves and wasn’t certain about in throughout coaching camp. Canadians Oshae Brissett and Chris Boucher have grown into virtually vital gamers. McCaw might not seem like a lot however Nurse adores the intangibles he brings to the sport. Nurse might not know precisely what he has with Matt Thomas however in opposition to Portland he had eight factors in his first 10 minutes. That was one level greater than Lillard had after 28 minutes.

That’s the way in which it has gone with Nurse and the Raptors. Probably the most priceless gamers of this unimaginable season have been the workforce medical doctors, the trainers and a coach named Nurse.