SIMMONS: The Sunday notes on Marner, Astros scandal, Georgiev the goalie and Derrick Henry

From the day he returned from his ankle damage, Mitch Marner has been among the many main scorers within the Nationwide Hockey League.

And hardly anybody appears to note.

He has extra factors than Connor McDavid or Leon Draisaitl in that point. He has extra factors than Nathan MacKinnon or David Pastrnak.

Solely Artemi Panarin, who has been on fireplace with the New York Rangers, and the red-hot Jonathan Huberdeau in Florida, have scored greater than Marner’s 28 factors in 19 video games. It’s necessary to notice that Marner is 4 years youthful than Huberdeau, six years youthful than Panarin, scoring at a 121-point-pace since returning to the Leafs’ lineup and being positioned primarily alongside Auston Matthews.

The setup man and the shooter – every creating extra space for the opposite. Nearly each nice purpose scorer has wanted a setup man. Brett Hull had Adam Oates. Mike Bossy had Bryan Trottier. Jari Kurri had Wayne Gretzky. Alex Ovechkin has had Nick Backstrom. Now Matthews has Marner.

The manufacturing of Marner post-injury equals the type of wage Marner demanded from the Maple Leafs all through final season and the final summer time. Within the 19 video games since Marner returned, Auston Matthews has scored 18 targets. Marner has 19 assists since returning and the Leafs have misplaced simply 4 video games in regulation time since then.

THIS AND THAT

The bizarre half about Matthews’ season is how a lot he’s scored at house (27 targets) and the way little he’s scored on the street (seven targets). Which matches counter to his first three NHL seasons by which he had 49 targets at house, 62 on the street … Frankly, I don’t care what color the Blue Jays put on, I care how they play. In the event that they play properly it doesn’t matter what shade of blue they’re rocking. And might anybody inform me, now that the Raptors put on totally different colors nearly each evening, what their colors are? … Peter DeBoer was in Florida when he obtained the decision from Kelly McCrimmon, asking him to educate the Vegas Golden Knights. He had no skates with him, no fits, solely solar trip clothes. He flew to Toronto, obtained picked up by pal, Steve Spott, was taken to Harry Rosen the place he purchased a go well with or two so he may get to Ottawa to educate the Knights. Count on Spott, by the way in which, to affix the Vegas teaching employees not now however sooner or later … New identify for the Houston Astros: The Houston Asterisks … Tuesday is the massive day for Larry Walker, his final time on the Corridor of Fame poll. If he doesn’t get voted on this 12 months, he’ll get one other alternative on the Period Committee vote in 2022 … Because the mud started to choose the biggest baseball scandal of our lives, there have been three managerial openings – in Boston, Houston and the Mets. Right here’s hoping John Gibbons will get a kind of gigs. He’s already interviewed for the Astros job and in the event that they’re in search of a departure from previous depth, he may an ideal match for Houston … The ESPN story on the Paul George-Kawhi Leonard hookup at Drake’s Los Angeles house confirms what we’ve already suspected – that Drake is a jock sniffer and his loyalty isn’t to the Raptors, he’s loyal to himself and whomever he will get to hold with. For some motive, professional athletes need to be music stars and music stars need to be athletes. And that by no means appears to alter.

HEAR AND THERE

In case you had been a hockey scout and also you’d by no means seen Tyson Barrie play earlier than this season, what would you inform your workforce about him? And would you advocate signing him? I’m undecided I’d … Leafs are nonetheless attempting to determine Barrie out. He seemed misplaced taking part in for Mike Babcock, scored three targets in his first three video games beneath Sheldon Keefe, however has only one purpose in 22 video games since …Mixed, Leafs and Marlies, Keefe’s file this season is 26-Eight-5 … Two guys who have to be higher: Kasperi Kapanen and Andreas Johnsson … How a lot will Dougie Hamilton’s damaged fibula damage damage the Carolina Hurricanes? He was having a terrific season. Carolina is a decent playoff race. 4 groups – Canes, Philadelphia, Florida and Columbus – for 2 spots and two factors behind all of them … The West may go all the way down to the ultimate weekend. Proper now, it’s Arizona and Calgary at 57, Vancouver and Vegas at 56, Edmonton at 55, Winnipeg at 54. It’s hockey’s model of musical chairs. Six groups, 5 playoff spots, somebody will likely be left standing … And who do you want within the Atlantic – Boston or Tampa Bay? The Lightning are once more taking part in the very best hockey within the league. They’ve a 38 purpose differential. Since December 1st, the Lightning are 17-7-1 and the Bruins are 10-13-7 … The NHL is healthier when Jonathan Toews is nice. He has 24 factors in his previous 20 video games. These are make-you-feel-better statistics … A stick faucet for David Backes, if that is it after 14 seasons and 944 video games. He did what professionals are imagined to do. He made groups higher.

SCENE AND HEARD

In 1958, Willie O’Ree made his debut with the Boston Bruins, turning into the primary black participant in NHL historical past. What isn’t stated usually: it could be 16 years and 4 expansions, from six groups to 12 to 14 to 16 to 18 – the league tripling in dimension – earlier than Mike Marson would grow to be the second black NHL participant, suiting up for the Washington Capitals … The primary motive Tim Leiweke wished to fireplace Bryan Colangelo with the Raptors? Why would somebody in control of a awful workforce commerce its first draft decide away? That made Leiweke loopy, that commerce for a pug named Kyle Lowry … Mongo goes to the Corridor of Fame. It ought to have occurred years in the past, when Alex Karras, of Blazing Saddles and Detroit Lions fame, was nonetheless alive … If in a 12 months or two if Charlie Montoyo doesn’t work out because the Blue Jays supervisor, I’d contemplate hiring A.J. Hinch. He’d be excellent to take the Jays to the following degree … An NHL GM is the most recent to complain about press room and press field meals at Scotiabank Area. “The richest team in the league and this is what we get? The cheapest press box snacks in hockey.” … How can a Canadian workforce with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jamal Murray because the beginning backcourt not qualify for the Olympic Video games? That’s a medal profitable backcourt … Sunday truth you may’t stay with out: Video assessment is coming to Olympic desk tennis … There’s a wonderful scene from the baseball traditional, Bull Durham, which jogged my memory of the Houston Astros scandal of realizing what pitch was coming subsequent. In case you haven’t seen the film, it’s time to look at it. In case you’ve seen it, it’s value watching once more.

AND ANOTHER THING

Derrick Henry is doing, frankly, what has by no means been executed earlier than. Henry has rushed for 377 yards in Tennessee’s playoff victories over closely favoured groups from New England and Baltimore. The main playoff runner in NFL historical past, Emmitt Smith, ran for 93 yards an outing in his 17 playoff video games. Ought to Henry run the Titans into the Tremendous Bowl, it should imply victories over Tom Brady, Lamar Jackson and Patrick Mahomes, solely the best ever, the present MVP and the very best in right now’s recreation. John Riggins has essentially the most dashing yards in any playoff season, 610. He did that in 4 video games for Washington in 1982. If Henry wins on Sunday, he’ll break the file … And wasn’t it only a minute in the past the NFL was de-emphasizing the working recreation? … A lot of the Blue Jays hope for the longer term revolves towards the event of fireballing pitching prospect, Nate Pearson, who’s ranked 22nd on former Reds’ GM Jim Bowden’s Prime 50 prospect record in The Athletic. Bowden’s largest concern about Pearson: His quick ball doesn’t transfer sufficient. Pearson was the seventh ranked pitcher on Bowden’s record and the one Blue Jay within the Prime 50 … Born 105 years in the past this date, one of many best of all Maple Leafs, Syl Apps … Died this date: The Sheik, the best of all Toronto wrestling heels. The attendance file for Maple Leaf Gardens was not held by the Beatles or Frank Sinatra or Muhammad Ali vs George Chuvalo. It was held by The Sheik vs. Tiger Jeet Singh … Joyful birthday to Mark Messier (59), Alex Pietrangelo (30), Kylie Masse (24), Ted DiBiase (66), Brett Lawrie (30), Virgil Hill (56), Leonard Fournette (25) and Mike Komisarek (38) … And hey, no matter grew to become of Adam Lind?

There have been few linebackers in historical past with Luke Keuchly’s pure instincts and ferocity. He’s a Corridor of Fame participant. Among the best to ever play his place within the NFL.

There have been few tight ends of Rob Gronkowski’s sheer expertise. He may catch, run, block, was not possible to cowl 1-on-1. He had every little thing a decent finish was imagined to have.

Andrew Luck was thought-about the pure. The son of a quarterback who was born to play the place. He might not have performed on the degree of both Keuchly or Gronkowski, however he was on a Corridor of Fame trajectory.

And now, after the latest retirement announcement of Keuchly in Carolina, all three males are out soccer. All three gone from the sport earlier than the age of 30.

Not eager to stay that harmful life anymore – nevertheless properly they had been being compensated – with doable injury for the remainder of their time.

We haven’t seen this in any manner in different sports activities as a result of different sports activities aren’t as pounding or as head-knocking as soccer occurs to be. This isn’t nearly concussions. That is about knees and hips and shoulders and a couple of dwelling a life that isn’t overtaken by ache.

I really like the sport. I don’t love what it’s doing to too many athletes. It’s the grand contradiction we will’t appear to flee – and all of the whereas hoping Keuchly, Gronkowski or Luck will change their minds and return subsequent season. It’s our leisure. It’s their lives.

If there’s such a factor as the proper second goaltender for the Maple Leafs, Alexandar Georgiev of the New York Rangers would appear to suit that invoice.

He has been particularly good in video games by which he’s closely examined – the previous Curtis Joseph factor. This season, with the high-flying and defensively erratic Rangers, Georgiev has been sharp in video games by which the workforce has given up 40 pictures or extra. His file in these 5 video games: Four-1.

This season, he’s had a 38-save shutout, three video games permitting simply two targets whereas going through 47 pictures, 40 pictures and 34 pictures. In his 9 begins going through 34 or extra pictures, Georgiev’s file is 6-2-1.

Which begs the query: Why would the Rangers need to commerce the younger netminder? Why, contemplating how shut Henrik Lundqvist is to the top, would they half with a fairly cheap goaltender who turns 24 subsequent month. Georgiev’s present wage cap hit is $792,000 which has the cash-strapped Leafs drooling. And even with restricted free company developing, it’s not like he has any actual leverage on his subsequent contract. So he’s financially excellent for the Leafs, too.

The Rangers are presently utilizing three goaltenders. The highest prospect for the longer term, Igor Shesterkin, is one. The 37-year-old Lundqvist is one. Georgiev is the opposite. Once more, for those who had been the Rangers and also you had Georgiev in management and low-cost, why commerce him? Is smart for the Leafs. Not New York.

Jose Altuve gained the Most Worthwhile Participant award and was a central a part of the Houston Astros World Sequence championship workforce in 2017. And now we don’t know what to think about Altuve and of that World Sequence win.

It’s the one championship within the 59-year of the Astros. And it’s now a championship tainted by scandal, the computer-enhanced, camera-enhanced, sign-stealing investigation that has rocked the game of baseball like nothing earlier than it.

Altuve hit .444 at house throughout the 2017 playoffs with six house runs. On the street within the post-season, he had one house run amongst his three playoff hits in 32 at bats.

From .444 at house, hit .zero93 on the street.

That’s a loopy swing that may’t be fully attributed to sign-stealing. However how do you clarify it? Throughout his MVP season, when the Astros had been supposed stealing indicators, Altuve hit higher on the street than he did at house. So did teammates comparable to George Springer and Alex Bregman. Within the playoffs, every little thing modified.

The dishonest Astros had a run differential of 22 in playoff house video games, with an Eight-1 file. They’d a street file of Three-6 with a -16 run differential. All of the numbers add as much as shame. After suspending the overall supervisor and the supervisor who had been subsequently fired, after fining the Astros and taking draft picks away, commissioner Rob Manfred may have gone one step additional. He may have vacated the one championship in Astros historical past. He wouldn’t have been improper in doing so.