SIMMONS: Welcome home, Rasmus Sandin

It’s the sort of transfer that isn’t simply taught. A slide, only a contact to the fitting. A slide, only a contact to the left.

It’s instinctual and it’s timing and also you both have it otherwise you don’t.

And at simply 19 years of age, Rasmus Sandin has it.

He does it with a way of ease and tranquility with the puck what some can take a lifetime to be taught. He does it usually. He does it reasonably simply. He does what got here so naturally to the good Nicklas Lidstrom, the best Nationwide Hockey League defenceman since Bobby Orr.

This isn’t to say that Sandin will ever be wherever close to Lidstrom — possibly nobody ever will. And nobody will ever do what Orr was in a position to do on so many various ranges. However Sandin returned to the NHL, rushed actually after the harm to Morgan Rielly, introduced up earlier than he was completely ripe after a reasonably spectacular world junior event and he left little to the creativeness on this his return to the Maple Leafs.

What number of occasions have you ever seen it previously? A jumpy rookie on defence. A nervous teenager. Speeding pucks off their stick and from the blue line. Getting pictures blocked. Placing their staff in some sort of peril.

Sandin had a reasonably magical return to the NHL on what was an amazing win by the Leafs. An enormous win, contemplating the circumstances, irrespective of who the opponent occurred to be. After three straight losses — and that actual stinker in Florida — they wanted a laugher and so they wanted it on the primary sport enjoying with out their two greatest defencemen, Rielly and Jake Muzzin. A staff skinny on defence was slightly bit thinner Tuesday night time.

However actually the alterations began with the youngest Maple Leaf. He didn’t have a shot on objective within the first interval and that’s a type of statistics that’s open to interpretation. As an alternative of pictures on objective for Sandin on Tuesday night time, they need to have counted pictures at objective.

The primary one he took, dragging the puck simply barely to the fitting, was tipped in by captain John Tavares. The second he took, once more dragging the puck barely, ready, the sort of shot that would have been blocked however wasn’t — nothing laborious, simply correct and clear — was tipped by Zach Hyman. That made it Three-Zero within the first interval.

Sandin, voted greatest defenceman on the world junior event, was on for all three of Toronto objectives within the first interval. That on a makeshift Maple Leafs defence. However not makeshift from Sandin, who can have not less than eight weeks to determine his place on the Leafs blue line earlier than Rielly returns. The harm to Rielly might be the type that makes the membership stronger within the course of.

We all know what Rielly is able to; we’ve seen him at his greatest. What we have to discover out, not from one night time however from many nights, is what Sandin shall be when different groups begin scouting him and sport planning round him and perceive what it’s he does properly and never so properly.

All that may come to fruition over the subsequent two months. However Tuesday night time couldn’t have gone higher for the child.

And it’s really easy to neglect that he’s 19 in a league the place defencemen take time to develop. He might not be Cale Makar and should by no means be explosive the best way the younger Colorado defenceman is. He might not be Quinn Hughes, Jimmy’s oldest brother, dashing the puck might not essentially be his sport. His sport is pondering. His sport is endurance. His sport is composure. His sport is placing the puck in locations that don’t get your staff in hassle.

Most of these qualities aren’t essentially coached. It’s like watching Ben Roethlisberger return to cross underneath strain. He isn’t the smoothest runner. He isn’t the quickest at getting the ball away. He sees issues that aren’t naturally seen. He slides within the pocket. He avoids the sack.

The good ones discover a manner.

It’s too early to say what Rasmus Sandin shall be however the presents are obvious. And the Sheldon Keefe system of uber-possession, empowering the defenceman to carry the puck longer reasonably than give it away, suits the skill-set of Sandin reasonably properly.

He performed 5 minutes and 14 seconds within the first interval, fifth most among the many Leafs’ six defencemen, however was in on all of the vital performs. He performed 5 minutes and 18 seconds within the second interval, wasn’t on for a objective towards, made one other of these slide and wait passes to the online — one other play and not using a shot on objective — that just about resulted in one other Hyman objective.

This was a clear, sensible, reasonably outstanding begin for Sandin, a blowout win for the Maple Leafs.

[email protected]

twitter.com/simmonssteve