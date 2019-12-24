Simon Cowell applies to chop down eight trees at new £15m mansion

By Jack Elsom For Mailonline

Simon Cowell is planning to cut down eight timber at his £15million mansion simply weeks after fronting an eco-drive urging individuals to plant extra.

The expertise present tycoon sought to burnish his inexperienced credentials final month by banging the drum for extra timber, hailing them as ‘vitally vital’.

Nevertheless the 60-year-old has opened himself as much as accusations of hypocrisy after looking for permission to take an axe to eight trunks in his personal backyard – a conservation space.

Cowell this 12 months uprooted from the celeb enclave of Holland Park and moved right into a seven-bed property in leafy Wimbledon, southwest London, together with his girlfriend Lauren Silverman, 42, and five-year-old son Eric.

The grand redbrick mansion, hid behind a excessive hedgerow, seems the right household residence, however Cowell is sad with a number of the horticulture.

So on December 9 he lodged a request to Merton Council to fell a horse chestnut, quercus ilex, hornbeam and 5 magnolia grandiflora shrubs.

The revelation could possibly be seen to undermine the photoshoot he did in November the place he planted a Rowan shrub in his backyard as a part of a Day by day Mirror environmentalist marketing campaign.

Pictured with a spade in a single hand and the plant within the different, Mr Cowell mentioned: ‘This one tree just isn’t going to avoid wasting the world however the marketing campaign goes to make a distinction.

‘What timber do for the ­surroundings is vitally vital.’ within the backyard of his mansion.

Cowell and girlfriend Silverman (proper) bought the brand new mansion in Wimbledon, south London – a stones thrown from the All England Membership – final October. The couple reportedly drew up an inventory of prime colleges that Eric (center) may begin at, after deciding that he can be educated within the UK moderately than in the USA (household pictured in Barbados)

A supply mentioned: ‘It is one factor to say that we want extra timber to avoid wasting the planet however one other to truly chop them down.

‘On this case, extra are being minimize down than are being planted so carbon dioxide is launched into the ambiance and impacting on local weather change.’

Cowell and girlfriend Silverman bought the brand new mansion in Wimbledon, south London – a stones thrown from the All England Membership – final October.

The couple reportedly drew up an inventory of prime colleges that Eric may begin at, after deciding that he can be educated within the UK moderately than in the USA.

The acquisition of the property is only a small chunk of Cowell’s whole wealth of £400million, at a modest £15.25m, based on land registry information.

He leaves behind neighbours reminiscent of Elton John and The Beckhams after transferring out of his previous home, in Holland Park, west London.

Simon Cowell has been approached for remark.