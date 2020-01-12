Simon Schama slams his former history teacher for almost destroying his love of the subject

By Joe Middleton For Mailonline

Revealed: 10:34 EST, 12 January 2020 | Up to date: 11:30 EST, 12 January 2020

Historian Sir Simon Schama has slammed his former historical past instructor for nearly destroying his love of the topic after his old fashioned tried to take some credit score for his knighthood.

The 74-year-old made the feedback on social media at this time, after a put up from the Previous Haberdashers Affiliation in June 2018, congratulating him for his honour.

The tweet stated: ‘Congratulations to @simon_schama for his nicely deserved Knighthood. Historical past profession partially all the way down to the board rubber throwing abilities of TE Carrington at Habs!’

In a comply with up tweet the group stated the instructor was ‘legendary’ for throwing issues at college students and likewise for his ‘by no means ending notice dictations’.

Historian and broadcaster Sir Simon Schama after he was awarded a Knighthood in an Investiture ceremony at Buckingham Palace

Historian Simon Schama responded to a tweet congratulating him for a knighthood

In a comply with up tweet Sir Simon did say that a variety of his historical past academics on the faculty have been glorious

The veteran broadcaster, who attended Haberdashers’ Aske’s Boys’ College, in Elstree, was lower than impressed together with his former historical past instructor.

In a tweet response, he stated: ‘he was actually I am sorry to say, a monstrous bully and historical past was a useless factor in his palms.’

Nevertheless Sir Simon did add that a variety of academics on the faculty have been sensible.

In a comply with up tweet he stated: ‘He put me off historical past totally.

‘Fortunately each different historical past instructor at Habs repaired the injury and was great esp Robert Baines, the good Roy Avery, Robert Irvine Smith, and Ian Lister.’

Sir Simon collected a knighthood from the Duke of Cambridge for companies to historical past at Buckingham Palace in February final yr.

The historian and creator, is probably greatest identified for his BBC collection A Historical past of Britain.