Simon Thomas admits he has ‘constant battles’ in his head over his parenting

Former Sky Sports activities presenter Simon Thomas has shared his battle over whether or not he is an effective sufficient single father or mother to his son following the loss of life of his spouse.

The Norfolk-born father-of-one, 46, who has been elevating son Ethan, 10, single-handedly after shedding Gemma to most cancers on the finish of 2017, took to Instagram this week to disclose his considerations over whether or not he was doing sufficient as a dad.

Talking concerning the ‘fixed battles in his head’, he admitted questioning whether or not he was ‘doing sufficient and giving him sufficient construction’.

Simon’s late spouse Gemma Thomas’ tragic loss of life in November 2017, after she was despatched residence for mattress relaxation by her GP after visiting thrice with flu-like signs.

She died simply 4 days after being identified with acute myeloid leukaemia, aged 40.

Sharing a black and white snap of Ethan, he wrote: ‘I believe typically as a father or mother you need to give your self a little bit of a break. Now we have to let go of the enjoyment sapping space of comparability, let go of the need to be an excellent father or mother and simply say to your self – right now I did sufficient. I used to be there. I used to be current. I did sufficient.’

He admitted: ‘I’ve fixed battles in my head about whether or not I’m doing sufficient, am I giving him sufficient construction, am I entertaining him sufficient, am I giving him my undivided consideration, am I doing this Dad factor OK.

‘However then I remind myself – I’m there, I’m current and I like him greater than phrases can describe after which all feels OK once more.’

He concluded: ‘Don’t examine, don’t really feel you need to be an excellent father or mother – simply be current. I like being a Dad so very a lot and provides because of God for the superb present of my boy. #parenting #soloparenting’.

Simon has been open about his mourning, sharing his grief along with his 99,000 Instagram following, who’ve in flip proven their assist for the widower.

Final April Simon introduced he can be leaving his function at Sky, citing his primary cause as eager to dedicate time and power to Ethan.

Simon joined Sky in 2005 after 13 years on the BBC earlier than working as a presenter on Sky Sports activities Information and Sky’s protection of EFL and League Cup soccer.

Nevertheless this 12 months Simon revealed he can be returning to work as a presenter, working with ITV.

Simon has since discovered love with girlfriend Derrina Jebb, 27, a minister’s daughter he’s stated to have met in church, and credited her for her assist.

