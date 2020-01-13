Simon Thomas reveals he’s struggling to return to work after his wife’s death

By Harriet Johnston For Mailonline

Widowed presenter Simon Thomas has revealed he ‘longs to get again to broadcasting’ however is struggling to seek out alternatives for work, greater than two years after his spouse’s loss of life.

The previous Sky Sports activities presenter, 46, from Norfolk, misplaced his spouse Gemma in November 2017 after a battle with most cancers, and left the channel in 2018 to spend extra time with their son Ethan, eight.

However in a revealing Instagram submit this morning, he opened up about eager to return to work and stated he felt his profession had been a ‘secondary loss’ of Gemma’s loss of life.

He wrote: ‘I lengthy to get again to broadcasting and doing one thing I beloved a lot for 20 years; however proper now it feels that each door I push is closing.’

Taking to his profile earlier in the present day, he shared an image of a espresso cup, writing: ‘It’s certainly not every little thing; however a lot of our id is in what we do, we don’t simply work to earn a dwelling, we additionally work as a result of it offers us a way of objective, it makes us a part of who we’re.

‘I’ve a lot to be grateful for in my life proper now and a lot to look ahead to; however that is the one space I’m battling a lot.’

‘It’s additionally one thing on the subject of loss that doesn’t get talked about or acknowledged fairly often – the secondary losses – the profession, funds, id.’

He went on to say he was attempting to stay constructive, tagging his girlfriend Derrina Jebb, 27, to thank her for her help.

He wrote: ‘I’m going to attempt to stay constructive, belief God and draw on the fixed love and encouragement of @Derrina and my boy; however proper now I’ve had my fill of sitting in espresso retailers.’

Simon joined Sky in 2005 after 13 years on the BBC, earlier than working as a presenter on Sky Sports activities Information and Sky’s protection of EFL and League Cup soccer.

His late spouse Gemma tragically died in November 2017, a yr after she was despatched dwelling for mattress relaxation by her GP after visiting thrice with flu-like signs.

She died simply 4 days after being identified with acute myeloid leukaemia, aged 40.

The next April Simon introduced he could be leaving his function at Sky, citing his important purpose as eager to dedicate time and power to Ethan.

Final yr, he launched his ebook ‘Love, Interrupted: Navigating Grief One Day at a Time’ documenting his wrestle to deal with the loss of life of his spouse.

Simon has been open about his mourning, sharing his grief along with his 99,000 Instagram following, who’ve in flip proven their help for the widower.

In his revealing Instagram submit, he paid tribute to his girlfriend Derrina Jebb, 27, a minister’s daughter he’s stated to have met in church

In November, he revealed his son Ethan has made him a field to assist him cope along with his grief, as he addressed the stresses of juggling work with fatherhood.

Explaining that the little boy had disappeared into the lounge for an hour, he informed how Ethan reemerged with a field containing inspirational notes and a ‘fear’ notepad.

Among the many notes was a one from Ethan describing his father as ‘tremendous, irreplaceable, magical, excellent’ and ‘not a nasty prepare dinner’.