Simon Thomas reveals he’s struggling to return to work after his wife’s death

Widowed presenter Simon Thomas reveals he ‘longs to get again into broadcasting’ however ‘each door is closing’ on his profession after his spouse’s loss of life
- Former Sky Sports activities presenter Simon Thomas misplaced spouse Gemma in November 2017
- Norfolk-born father-of-one, 46, left channel to spend extra time with Ethan, eight
- Revealed in sincere Instagram submit that he’s ‘struggling’ to return to work
- Wrote: ‘I lengthy to get again to broadcasting nevertheless it feels that each door is closing’
Widowed presenter Simon Thomas has revealed he ‘longs to get again to broadcasting’ however is struggling to seek out alternatives for work, greater than two years after his spouse’s loss of life.
The previous Sky Sports activities presenter, 46, from Norfolk, misplaced his spouse Gemma in November 2017 after a battle with most cancers, and left the channel in 2018 to spend extra time with their son Ethan, eight.
However in a revealing Instagram submit this morning, he opened up about eager to return to work and stated he felt his profession had been a ‘secondary loss’ of Gemma’s loss of life.
He wrote: ‘I lengthy to get again to broadcasting and doing one thing I beloved a lot for 20 years; however proper now it feels that each door I push is closing.’
Former Sky Sports activities presenter Simon Thomas, 46, from Norfolk, has revealed how he ‘longs’ to return to broadcasting following the loss of life of his spouse two years in the past
Taking to his profile earlier in the present day, he shared an image of a espresso cup, writing: ‘It’s certainly not every little thing; however a lot of our id is in what we do, we don’t simply work to earn a dwelling, we additionally work as a result of it offers us a way of objective, it makes us a part of who we’re.
‘I’ve a lot to be grateful for in my life proper now and a lot to look ahead to; however that is the one space I’m battling a lot.’
He went on: ‘I lengthy to get again to broadcasting and doing one thing I beloved a lot for 20 years; however proper now it feels that each door I push is closing.
‘It’s additionally one thing on the subject of loss that doesn’t get talked about or acknowledged fairly often – the secondary losses – the profession, funds, id.’
The broadcaster stepped again from work at Sky after his spouse Gemma tragically died of most cancers in November 2017
He went on to say he was attempting to stay constructive, tagging his girlfriend Derrina Jebb, 27, to thank her for her help.
He wrote: ‘I’m going to attempt to stay constructive, belief God and draw on the fixed love and encouragement of @Derrina and my boy; however proper now I’ve had my fill of sitting in espresso retailers.’
Simon joined Sky in 2005 after 13 years on the BBC, earlier than working as a presenter on Sky Sports activities Information and Sky’s protection of EFL and League Cup soccer.
His late spouse Gemma tragically died in November 2017, a yr after she was despatched dwelling for mattress relaxation by her GP after visiting thrice with flu-like signs.
The daddy-of-one shared a snap of a cup on Instagram, revealing that he was struggling to get again to work, and fed up of sitting in espresso retailers
Simon left his job at Sky Sports activities with a view to spend extra time along with his son Ethan (pictured with Gemma and Ethan)
She died simply 4 days after being identified with acute myeloid leukaemia, aged 40.
The next April Simon introduced he could be leaving his function at Sky, citing his important purpose as eager to dedicate time and power to Ethan.
Final yr, he launched his ebook ‘Love, Interrupted: Navigating Grief One Day at a Time’ documenting his wrestle to deal with the loss of life of his spouse.
Simon has been open about his mourning, sharing his grief along with his 99,000 Instagram following, who’ve in flip proven their help for the widower.
In his revealing Instagram submit, he paid tribute to his girlfriend Derrina Jebb, 27, a minister’s daughter he’s stated to have met in church
In November, he revealed his son Ethan has made him a field to assist him cope along with his grief, as he addressed the stresses of juggling work with fatherhood.
Explaining that the little boy had disappeared into the lounge for an hour, he informed how Ethan reemerged with a field containing inspirational notes and a ‘fear’ notepad.
Among the many notes was a one from Ethan describing his father as ‘tremendous, irreplaceable, magical, excellent’ and ‘not a nasty prepare dinner’.
What’s acute myeloid leukaemia?
Acute myeloid leukaemia is an aggressive and uncommon type of blood most cancers.
The signs of AML often develop over a couple of weeks and turn into extra extreme.
In response to NHS Decisions, the signs embrace:
- Pale Pores and skin
- Tiredness
- Breathlessness
- Frequent infections
- Uncommon and frequent bleeding – together with the gums and nosebleeds
In superior circumstances, sufferers are extremely weak to life-threatening infections and inner bleeding.
If a GP suspects leukaemia, they may prepare a blood take a look at to find out blood cell manufacturing.
In AML, stem cells throughout the affected person’s bone marrow produce too many immature white blood cells, which aren’t able to preventing an infection.
This can also result in a lower in manufacturing of the oxygen-carrying purple blood cells and platelets that assist the blood to clot.
Every year round 2,600 individuals within the UK are identified with blood most cancers.
After prognosis, sufferers want pressing chemotherapy because of the aggressive nature of the most cancers.
In some circumstances, radiotherapy could also be wanted together with a bone marrow or stem cell transplant.
Supply: NHS Decisions
