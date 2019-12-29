Simply having a ONESIEFUL Christmas time!

By Mail on Sunday Reporter

Neglect mince pies and mulled wine. There was just one method for celebrities to mark the festive season this 12 months – by posting painfully tacky snaps of the household of their PJs.

Gordon Ramsay’s brood and the Kardashians have been among the many well-known faces who donned matching festive onesies as they celebrated Christmas collectively.

I am A Movie star stars Joe Swash and Stacey Solomon have been additionally in coordinating winter prints as they loved the season with their son Rex for the primary time.

Right here, the Mail on Sunday has rounded up a collection of well-known faces of their cosy – and really festive – ensembles.

KEEP WARM AND CAREY ON: Mariah and daughter Monroe put on matching robes in Aspen

JUNGLE BELLES: I’m A Celeb stars Joe Swash and Stacey Solomon pose with three of their kids – although it’s onerous to inform the place one ends and the subsequent begins

J-LO THE LUMBERJACK: Jennifer Lopez and her fiance, US baseball star Alex Rodriguez, share a Christmas kiss of their matching plaid outfits

KRISTMAS WITH THE KARDASHIANS: Kylie Jenner and daughter Stormi get into the PJ spirit, inset, however (only for as soon as) Khloe and daughter True decide to buck the development

RAMSAYS’ KITSCH NIGHTMARE: Gordon and his household could also be celebrating Christmas within the Maldives, however the ski-based outfits are off-piste… and as blue because the foul-mouthed chef’s language

Cruz, David, Romeo and Brooklyn mix in like Beckhams in personalised festive PJ units

IT’S HARDLY ROCK ’N’ ROLL BUT HE LIKES IT: Keith Richards and household get into their festive onesies

SUCH SWEET ZORRO: Antonio Banderas and girlfriend Nicole Kimpel go for plaid

Method 1 star Jenson Button, fiancee Brittny Ward and their child son take issues additional with matching elf hats