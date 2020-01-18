Simpsons actor Hank Azaria says he will no longer voice Apu

White comic Hank Azaria says he’ll not voice Indian character Apu in The Simpsons, a job he has carried out since 1990.

The transfer follows years of controversy, with many accusing the Kwik-E-Mart proprietor of being a problematic stereotype of South Asians.

Adil Ray on the Apu controversy: It’s not The Simpsons’ fault there are so few Asian characters on TV – that’s the job of the commissioners

It’s not at present clear if Apu might be voiced by one other actor or dropped altogether from the present.

“All we know is I won’t be doing the voice anymore, unless there’s some way to transition it or something,” Azaria informed Slashfilm.

“We all made the decision together … We all agreed on it. We all feel like it’s the right thing and good about it.”

The controversy surrounding the character – greatest recognized for his catchphrase “thank you, come again!” – intensified in 2017 following the documentary The Downside With Apu, written by and starring comic Hari Kondabolu.

Kondabolu argued that the shopkeeper was reinforcing adverse stereotypes and highlighted how Apu was voiced by a white man with no expertise of such discrimination.

After the documentary was launched, Azaria ­– who additionally voices a number of different Simpsons characters, together with Moe Szyslak and Chief Wiggum – stated he discovered it “very upsetting to me personally and professionally” that anybody was marginalised due to Apu.

Kondabolu welcomed the information, however added he hoped Apu would proceed to function within the present.

If @HankAzaria is certainly not doing the voice of Apu, I do hope they preserve the character & let a really proficient writing workers do one thing fascinating with him. If to not higher the present, then to atleast spare me some demise threats. — Hari Kondabolu (@harikondabolu) January 17, 2020

He added: “My documentary The Downside with Apu was not made to eliminate a dated cartoon character, however to debate race, illustration and my neighborhood (which I like very a lot).

“It was also about how you can love something (like the Simpsons) and still be critical about aspects of it (Apu).”