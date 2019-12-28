News TV SHOWS

Sin Cara Has A New Job Outside Of Pro Wrestling

December 29, 2019
Sin Cara was granted his WWE launch. Then he confirmed up at a AAA occasion beneath that identify with out WWE’s permission.

He’s nonetheless making an attempt to lock down his new identify “Cinta de Oro.” He can also’t wrestle till early March when his WWE non-compete clause expires. Within the meantime it seems that he might be staying busy.

It was introduced in the present day that Sin Cara has been named as a director of Worldwide Improvement for Wolverhampton Wanderers Soccer Membership of the English Premier League. This new job might be beginning on January 1st, 2020.

It’s unclear how concerned Cinta de Oro will have to be with this new job. It seems like he’s going to be maintaining himself loads busy following his WWE profession.



