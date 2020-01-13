News

Singapore Airlines To Start 5th Weekly Flight On Kolkata-Singapore Route

January 13, 2020
1 Min Read

Singapore Airlines To Start 5th Weekly Flight On Kolkata-Singapore Route

Singapore Airways stated it will likely be begin fifth weekly flight on Singapore-Kolkata route (Representational)

New Delhi:

Singapore Airways on Monday introduced that it will likely be beginning its fifth weekly flight on the Singapore-Kolkata route utilizing A350-900 plane from March 29.

It stated on the identical day, its regional wing SilkAir will stop flight operations to the West Bengal’s capital.

Presently, Singapore Airways operates 4 weekly return flights- on Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday- and SilkAir operates three weekly return flights to Kolkata.

It additionally introduced that its six-weekly flights on Singapore-Ahmedabad route will likely be operated utilizing A350-900 medium haul plane.

On this route, it will enhance to every day flight operations, topic to regulatory approvals, the airways added.

Here are the websites source page where you can get the source link
Loading...

About the author

View All Posts

pete

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment