Singapore Airlines To Start 5th Weekly Flight On Kolkata-Singapore Route

Singapore Airways stated it will likely be begin fifth weekly flight on Singapore-Kolkata route (Representational)

New Delhi:

Singapore Airways on Monday introduced that it will likely be beginning its fifth weekly flight on the Singapore-Kolkata route utilizing A350-900 plane from March 29.

It stated on the identical day, its regional wing SilkAir will stop flight operations to the West Bengal’s capital.

Presently, Singapore Airways operates 4 weekly return flights- on Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday- and SilkAir operates three weekly return flights to Kolkata.

It additionally introduced that its six-weekly flights on Singapore-Ahmedabad route will likely be operated utilizing A350-900 medium haul plane.

On this route, it will enhance to every day flight operations, topic to regulatory approvals, the airways added.