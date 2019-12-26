Singapore police probe Indian national for protesting against Citizenship Act

Professional- and anti-CAA protests draw large crowds













Singapore police are investigating an Indian nationwide for allegedly being concerned in a public protest in opposition to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s controversial citizenship legislation.

Unauthorised public assemblies and protests over political conditions in different nations are banned in Singapore.

A whole lot of 1000’s of individuals have taken to Indian streets to protest in opposition to the citizenship legislation enacted by Modi’s Hindu nationalist authorities that gives non-Muslim minorities from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan who moved there earlier than 2015 a pathway to Indian citizenship.

Native residents provide prayers on a highway throughout a protest in opposition to a brand new citizenship legislation, in New Delhi.Reuters

Singapore police stated following a report on December 24 they had been investigating a 32-year-old male Indian nationwide for taking part in “a public assembly without a police permit” on the Marina Bay waterfront monetary and vacationer district.

“He allegedly carried out the activity in Marina Bay, to show his opposition to India’s Citizenship Amendment Bill,” police stated in an announcement late on Wednesday.

The assertion didn’t give any extra particulars of the meeting.

Native media reported the person posted an image of himself on social media with a placard “to express his unhappiness”.

The police stated organising or taking part in a public meeting with no police allow in Singapore is illegitimate and that it could not grant any allow for assemblies that advocate political causes of different nations.