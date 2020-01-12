Singapore’s Instagram queen Jamie Chua twins with lookalike daughter Calista for her 21st birthday

Consumers on the streets of central Singapore did a collective double take final month when a glamorous mother-daughter duo paraded previous in matching tulle mini-dresses throughout Christmas rush hour.

Regardless of a 24 yr age hole, millionaire socialite Jamie Chua, 45, and her influencer daughter Calista, 21, may very well be simply mistaken for sisters with their alabaster complexions, slender physiques and flowing manes of straight, silken hair.

In honour of Calista’s 21st birthday, mom and daughter donned elaborate pink frocks and took to the bustling metropolis streets for a photograph shoot, stopping visitors and passersby with their uncanny resemblance.

Jamie, who is called Singapore’s ‘Instagram queen’, documented the outing on her much-followed YouTube Channel in a vlog titled: ‘Twinning with Calista for her birthday!’

Extra like sisters? Singaporean socialite and Instagram queen Jamie Chua, 45, bears an uncanny resemblance to her 21-year-old influencer daughter Calista (left)

After preening themselves with make-up and hair straighteners, the ladies slipped into their robes, with Calista sporting child pink and Jamie in neon bubblegum.

Jamie’s costume regarded similar to the recent pink Giambattista Valli for H&M tulle mini worn by supermodel Kendall Jenner for the amFAR Charity Gala at Cannes Movie Competition in Could 2019.

‘I can not consider you make me put on this,’ Calista teased her mom as they hopped in a chauffeur pushed automobile ready to take them to the town.

Utilizing Singapore’s towering skyscrapers and lavish designer boutiques as their backdrop, the ladies posed up a storm inside a festively embellished walkway, catching the eye of the crowds passing by.

Followers shared their disbelief in regards to the ladies’s age distinction after the vlog was posted on YouTube.

The duo may very well be simply mistaken for sisters with their alabaster complexions, slender physiques and flowing manes of straight, silken hair (pictured collectively in 2018)

The pair posed up a storm on the bustling metropolis streets, utilizing Singapore’s towering skyscrapers and lavish designer storefronts as their backdrop

Jamie’s costume bore a hanging resemblance to the recent pink Giambattista Valli for H&M tulle mini worn by supermodel Kendall Jenner for the amFAR Gala at Cannes Movie Competition in Could 2019

A mom’s love (and genetics): Followers have been incredulous in regards to the 24 yr age distinction between Jamie and Calista, with many saying they give the impression of being ‘like twins of their 20s’

‘What a reasonably daughter you may have – and also you seem like her elder sister! Oh my God, how do you handle your self?’ one lady requested.

‘Jamie appears so younger that, if I did not already know, I might assume Calista was her youthful sister,’ stated one other.

Others stated the pair look ‘like twins of their 20s’ and marvelled on the reality Jamie is greater than twice that age.

Final yr, Jamie shared her skincare routine with Each day Mail Australia, revealing aromatherapy oils and facial massages as her secret weapon for sustaining her age-defying look.

‘I swear by stress-free facials to maintain my pores and skin and pores clear, and use rose oil in my skincare because it promotes youth and radiance,’ she stated.

She additionally makes her personal tub cleaning soap and serums, declaring she ‘can not reside with out’ neroli, lavender and frankincense oils.

The Elixir of Youth: How one can defy the ageing course of like Jamie Chua On facials and sustaining her youthful look: ‘I swear by stress-free facials to maintain my pores and skin and pores clear, and use rose oil in my skincare because it promotes youth and radiance,’ Ms Chua informed Each day Mail Australia in July 2018. ‘With a wholesome way of life and a conscientious day by day skincare regime, it actually helps to take care of your pores and skin and retains wrinkles at bay. Aromatherapy can be a really massive a part of my life.’ Ms Chua normally begins her day with a physique forming therapy and facial therapeutic massage. The wonder mogul makes her personal tub cleaning soap and face serums, declaring she ‘can not reside with out’ neroli, lavender and frankincense oils. On relieving stress: ‘I really like massages and each time I get a physique therapy carried out I take a brief stress-free higher physique therapeutic massage to ease the stress from the pressures of my day by day life.’ On exercising and wholesome consuming: ‘I barely go to the fitness center and like to work out alone at dwelling doing HIIT or yoga. I take pleasure in my meals rather a lot and desserts make me very completely satisfied!’

The proud mum usually shares fashionable images together with her lookalike daughter, jetting all over the world collectively for glamorous occasions and style launches in cities from Paris to Hong Kong.

The mother-of-two – who shares Calista and son Cleveland with ex-husband, Indonesian millionaire enterprise tycoon Nurdian Cuaca – is an entrepreneur in her personal proper, carving a reputation within the cosmetics business with skincare line Luminous1.

Internationally famend for her dizzying designer wardrobe, Jamie is rumoured to personal the biggest assortment of Hermes luggage on this planet, surpassing these of Hermes tremendous followers Kim Kardashian and Victoria Beckham.

She homes her huge array of ultra-rare equipment in a cavernous 600 sq. foot fingerprint-protected closet, which value $120,000 to construct.

The suite life: Jamie and Calista usually jet all over the world collectively for glamorous occasions in cities from Paris to Hong Kong

‘I recognize good craftsmanship – all the pieces I spend my cash on I like to hold for an extended, very long time. I’ve runway items from 27 years in the past that also look model new! I simply love all issues lovely,’ she informed Each day Mail Australia in July 2018.

Her most costly purse is a Hermes Himalaya Diamond Birkin in measurement 30 which is value an estimated $512,590.

In response to elite public sale home Christie’s, the Hermes Himalaya Birkin Bag is taken into account the ‘Holy Grail in a Purse Assortment’, whereas the Himalaya Kelly is fabled as ‘The Rarest Purse within the World’.