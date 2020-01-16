Singer Debbie Gibson to guest star in musical Lucifer episode

Lucifer‘s upcoming musical episode is on its manner and has secured the assistance of double-platinum singer-songwriter Debbie Gibson.

Following within the footsteps of The Flash, which had its personal musical outing in 2017, the man DC Comics sequence shall be all-singing, all-dancing for the tenth instalment of its last season.

Gibson will play a controlling mom within the episode, titled Bloody Celestial Karaoke Jam, and can lend her vocal abilities to the proceedings.

It’s unclear what causes the drastic departure from the present’s standard type, however co-showrunner Ildy Modrovich insists that there’s a good motive.

Talking to Leisure Weekly, she mentioned: “We needed to have an actual, grounded story motive why they’re singing and dancing, and never simply, ‘Oh, that is going to be the one the place everyone sings and dances.

“It’s been a little game of Tetris [planning the episode] but it’s super fun. It’s going to be amazing. It’s going to be just such a bucket list thing for me.”

Lucifer stars Tom Ellis (Miranda), Lauren German (Chicago Fireplace) and Kevin Alejandro (Arrow) within the lead roles.

The present initially aired on community tv within the USA earlier than being saved from cancellation by Netflix in 2018.

The fifth and last season of Lucifer will encompass 16 episodes that can land on the streaming service in two batches of eight, however no premiere date has been introduced simply but.