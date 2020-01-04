Singer Sapna Chaudhary Asked To Join Probe After Gurgaon SUV Accident

Sapna Chaudhary has been requested to hitch the probe, stated police. (File)

Gurgaon:

Haryana singer and dancer Sapna Chaudhary has been requested to hitch the probe into an accident involving her automobile within the metropolis on Christmas, police stated on Friday.

Ms Chaudhary’s SUV wrongly overtook a mini-truck underneath Hero Honda Chowk flyover on the intervening evening of December 25 and 26 and the truck hit it from behind.

Police, at the moment, was unable to search out out whether or not Ms Chaudhary was within the automobile or not.

Gurgaon police investigated the case after a criticism filed by truck driver and located the automobile registered on the singer’s title.

An FIR was registered on December 31, police stated, including that Ms Chaudhary has been requested to hitch the probe.

Sources stated police initially refused to register a criticism.