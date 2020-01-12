Single dad reveals why he quit his stable job to travel full-time in a caravan with his autistic son

Seven years in the past Cameron Dubin was so burdened at work and struggling to dad or mum a son with particular wants that his boss paid for counselling classes.

Paradoxically they have been meant to make it simpler for the 35-year-old to remain on prime of his full time job, however as a substitute it helped him see how a lot the pursuit of cash and possessions was weighing him down.

He simply wished to be the most effective dad he may doable be for Jaiden.

‘Life was like groundhog day. Elevating a toddler with autism as a solo dad or mum, working a excessive stress job and travelling 2.5 hours day by day meant I used to be a stressed-out mess,’ Cameron, who’s at present in Queensland, instructed FEMAIL.

Seven years in the past Cameron Dubin (proper) was so burdened at work and struggling to dad or mum a son with particular wants (Jaiden pictured) that his boss paid for counselling classes

‘I by no means had any high quality time with Jaiden as a result of the spare time I did have, all I wished to do was loosen up. I lived on a concoction of caffeine and nicotine to get me up and preserve me going all day, and infrequently relied on alcohol to get me to sleep at night time.’

The one high quality time the pair had was 5 minutes price of cuddles within the morning, once they have been up at four.45am to start out the day.

So when Jaiden was three his father give up his 9 to 5 function as a company IT tech, bought all of their worldly possessions – together with a extremely modified automotive Cameron had owned for 10 years – and bought a caravan.

‘In contrast to many different travelling households who declare to do it “on a budget” I did not have $150,000 to spend on a automotive and caravan and as a substitute did it for lower than $20,000,’ he stated.

‘This included the automotive and modifications, the caravan, solar energy and every part else I wanted to reside comfortably.’

When Jaiden was three his father give up his 9 to 5 function as a company IT tech, bought all of their worldly possessions and bought a caravan

Prior to now: The one high quality time the pair would have was 5 minutes price of cuddles within the morning, once they have been up at four.45am to start out the day

They spent 18 months on the highway collectively nevertheless it wasn’t the standard ‘van life’ expertise that showcases ‘Instagrammable’ photographs.

As an alternative the main focus was on pushing Jaiden out of his consolation zone and overcoming lots of his social, emotional, sensory and communication difficulties.

The Dubin duo moved right into a rural property in Blackbutt, Queensland, after their year-and-a-half escapades in preparation for varsity however Jaiden was thriving on a food regimen of homeschooling and outside adventures.

‘After three years we began to speak about journey once more. We each determined we loved the life-style so we as soon as once more bought every part, purchased a caravan and off we went,’ Cameron stated.

They spent 18 months on the highway collectively nevertheless it wasn’t the standard ‘van life’ expertise that showcases ‘Instagrammable’ photographs

The Dubin duo moved right into a rural property in Blackbutt, Queensland, after their year-and-a-half escapades in preparation for varsity however Jaiden was thriving on a food regimen of homeschooling and outside adventures

‘We have now not carried out “the lap” of Australia’s shoreline. For us journey is about strengthening our bond, serving to Jaiden overcome his struggles, immersing ourselves in nature and connecting with folks alongside the way in which.’

Some days the pair will sit round and play board video games, watch documentaries or play Lego and others they are going to be bushwalking, driving bikes and swimming.

‘We reside cheaply, journey slowly, free camp more often than not, we do home sitting and restrict the quantity of paid points of interest we do and as a substitute give attention to the free and low-cost issues,’ he stated.

‘When you take away your lease or mortgage, automotive funds, the flamboyant “stuff” you are paying off, the electrical energy invoice, home and contents insurance coverage, youngster care charges and public transport prices, you do not really want that a lot cash to outlive.’

Some days the pair will sit round and play board video games, watch documentaries or play Lego and others they are going to be bush strolling, driving bikes and swimming

By the use of incomes cash, Cameron writes as a freelancer on the matters of journey and parenting, has carried out some photo voltaic work, digital assistant work and campground/caravan park upkeep

By the use of incomes cash, Cameron writes as a freelancer on the matters of journey and parenting, has carried out some photo voltaic work, digital assistant work and campground/caravan park upkeep.

He additionally receives the household tax profit and a carers cost for being the only carer for Jaiden, who’s now 10.

His son remains to be studying on the highway in a type of schooling Cameron refers to as ‘unschooling’, and they’re registered with the House Schooling Unit in Queensland.

‘The concept behind unschooling is as a substitute of utilizing a predefined curriculum, I take advantage of Jaiden’s pursuits, questions and on a regular basis life as a way of facilitating a developmentally applicable and holistic schooling,’ he stated.

‘As an alternative of worksheets to study one thing like fractions, we cowl it in cooking. Slightly than books to study angles, we cowl that when skateboarding. As an alternative of giving him writing duties he chooses to put in writing weblog posts for our Fb web page and weblog.’

His son remains to be studying on the highway in a type of schooling Cameron refers to as ‘unschooling’, and they’re registered with the House Schooling Unit in Queensland

The household actively hunt down homeschooling teams to interact with on their travels in order that they by no means really feel remoted from the neighborhood they’re dwelling in

The household actively hunt down homeschooling teams to interact with on their travels in order that they by no means really feel remoted from the neighborhood they’re dwelling in.

They’re at present home sitting in Capella, Queensland, with no want to return to their previous lives.

Above strengthening their bond as father and son, the most important purpose to proceed has been how seamlessly Jaiden has progressed.

‘Many individuals with children on the autism spectrum preserve them inside a field of consolation, by no means encouraging them to attempt new issues, push their very own boundaries or conquer their fears,’ Cameron stated.

‘Many individuals with children on the autism spectrum preserve them inside a field of consolation, by no means encouraging them to attempt new issues, push their very own boundaries or conquer their fears,’ Cameron stated. ‘However I do the other’

What recommendation does Cameron have for different dad and mom? Society as we speak sees us valuing the pursuit of funds and materials possessions over time with our youngsters, household or pals. We work away the most effective years of our life, miss our youngsters rising up, all so we will have monetary freedom after we retire. The issue is, by the point many people retire we won’t bodily do the issues we all the time wished to do, our youngsters have moved away and pursued their very own life and the great home and automotive appears completely pointless as a result of we missed out on seeing our youngsters develop up. Life is extra necessary than amassing materials possessions and monetary freedom, not many individuals spend time on their deathbed wishing they labored tougher and made extra money. Slightly they typically remorse the issues they didn’t do, or the time they did not spend with family members. Making the choice to journey means making sacrifices. It isn’t all the time simple and it is not all sunshine and lollipops. Like something, it has its ups and downs. I’d miss my good automotive and my good ‘stuff’ however what I’m not lacking is spending the most effective years of my life, elevating my son. If you wish to do it, it’s worthwhile to let go of the idea that cash goes to purchase happiness and as a substitute embrace the straightforward issues in life like your loved ones, pals, nature, and the reward that’s day by day. Lots of people say ‘Oh you’re so fortunate, I want I may do this’. Guess what? None of it was luck or wishing. As an alternative it was a number of arduous work and sacrifice. The issue is most individuals usually are not prepared to step out of their consolation zone and provides it a attempt.

‘I’ve carried out the precise reverse with Jaiden. He has overcome his worry of the ocean and discovered to surf. He has rock climbed 30 metre cliffs within the Blue Mountains, been drifting in race automobiles, progressed from hating all animals to main and driving an 800kg Clydesdale.

‘All of this has occurred as a result of I’ve actively inspired him to push his personal limits. He has discovered to navigate social interactions and take care of the sensory overload that accompanies noisy locations and his means to control his personal feelings has seen his violent outbursts disappear.’

In the end Cameron would like to open a particular wants pleasant campground that can be utilized as a type of remedy, so different folks can expertise a few of what Cameron and Jaiden have come to know over the previous seven years.

You may comply with the daddy and son workforce over on Fb at Cam and Jaiden’s Wonderful Adeventure.