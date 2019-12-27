Single father chef, 36, wins £1m lottery jackpot but still works all the way through Christmas Day

By Terri-ann Williams For Mailonline

Didzis Pirags (pictured above) received the cash on a scratch card

A single father has stated he ‘will give his son the most effective life ever’ after he bagged the £1 million lottery jackpot.

Regardless of profitable the money on Saturday, Didzis Pirags who works as a chef in Broughton, Preston, nonetheless labored throughout Christmas Day and Boxing Day.

The 36-year-old had bought a Nationwide Lottery scratch card on his lunch break and has now stated the fortune might be life-changing for him and his five-year-old son.

Mr Pirags is the kitchen supervisor and chef at The Hungry Horse on Garstang Highway and determined to strive his luck on the Merry Hundreds of thousands on the spot win sport.

He spent £5 on the cardboard and has now used his winnings to place a deposit down on a brand new property for his household.

The chef did not wish to let his clients down, which is why he took the choice to proceed to work.

He has now stated it’s the ‘finest dream come true at Christmas time’ and described the state of affairs as ‘unbelievable’.

The Hungry Horse on Garstang Highway in Preston (above) the place Mr Pirgas works as a chef and kitchen supervisor

Mr Pirgas has now stated that he’ll have the ability to give his son a greater life after profitable the jackpot

‘I can give my son the most effective ever life now which is all I’ve ever wished for.’

‘I’m at present dwelling above my administrative center and now I can stay up for proudly owning a house of my very own and a really particular place to deliver my son up.

‘I’ve put a deposit down on a 4 bed room home with a backyard which I do know my son will love!’

In addition to the property he’s additionally planning on getting a brand new automobile, however added that he would even be giving a few of his winnings to his family and friends – and claimed he would even give away his previous automobile as quickly as he replaces it.

The prize cash can even assist Mr Pirgas spend extra time together with his son and he plans at hand his discover in and search for a brand new job with a extra versatile working sample.

He added that he needed to offer the very best life for his son and that the cash would enable him to try this.

