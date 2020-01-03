Single mother shares how she transformed ‘inhabitable’ house in two months

By Monica Greep For Mailonline

A single mom who misplaced her dwelling earlier than Christmas has shared her unimaginable home transformation, after she discovered herself residing in ‘uninhabitable’ situations.

Mom-of-two Lauren Griffin, 32, from Kent was left in ‘hell on earth’ after her landlord instructed her he can be promoting the property not lengthy after her mom, who was her appearing guarantor, was made redundant.

Unable to hire a nicer dwelling, the mom discovered a home within the ‘worst state ever’ however revealed that regardless of her tight finances, she was eager to make over her new dwelling for her two sons earlier than Christmas.

Taking to Fb group DIY on a Funds she shared unimaginable earlier than and after pictures documenting her progress, and was praised by different customers who hailed her dwelling ‘stunning’.

Lauren may solely afford to tackle a property that was in poor form, however has remodeled it herself with paint, new equipment and carpet, and including touches reminiscent of LED lighting on the steps.

The one mom shared earlier than pictures displaying her naked and rundown dwelling earlier than the make-over. Sharing footage of her accomplished venture, Lauren confirmed an elegant white and blue front room with a band new carpet

Taking to Fb group DIY on a Funds Official, she shared pictures of her lavatory which had no flooring or wall tiling. Lauren added blue underfloor lighting and marble tiling to the partitions of her lavatory

The bed room was initially soiled and naked with dated furnishings earlier than Lauren made it over. After clearing out her bed room, Lauren added an elegant gray carpet and painted the partitions to match

Lauren penned: ‘Residing in personal rented as a single mum I’ve all the time used my mum as a guarantor.

‘This October I used to be given discover to maneuver out as a consequence of landlord promoting up simply after my mum obtained made redundant.

‘Unable to hire wherever else I needed to tackle the one place I may get by way of somebody I knew that was within the worst state ever barely even liveable with two boys.

‘It has been hell on earth and actual testing instances turning this place round rapidly to make the nicest dwelling doable for my boys in time for Christmas.’

Lauren was in a position to spend Christmas in her dwelling together with her two sons, after as soon as dubbing it ‘uninhabitable’

The as soon as barren front room is now embellished with trendy furnishings and quirky decor

The steps had been carpeted and Lauren added blue LED lighting earlier than portray the banisters white

Lauren instructed FEMAIL that she took ‘roughly two months’ to finish the venture, beginning in early October and ending simply earlier than Christmas.

She went on: ‘There’s nonetheless an extended option to go and much from excellent, however as we speak I’m happy with how far I’ve come on a decent finances. Doing all the work simply myself and my mum.

‘Lastly feeling much less depressed and extra like that is our dwelling. Have executed all three bedrooms now and nearly completed the residing space, kitchen and toilet simply been far too busy to take anymore footage to this point.’

Different group members took to the feedback to share their reward, with one insisting that the mom must be ‘very proud’ of her work.

‘Wow what an Superb transformation. Your house is gorgeous. Wishing you and your lads a really pleased life in your beautiful dwelling.you have to be very happy with your achievements’, wrote one.

‘Seems sensible, try to be happy with your self.’, commented one other.

A 3rd raved: ‘You’re superb!! What am unimaginable flip round! I am positive your loved ones is happy with you and also you be happy with your work as properly! Wanting ahead to seeing extra pics.’