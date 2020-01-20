Single mum, 26, given a year to live is fundraising to keep her home after missing mortgage payment

A single mother-of-two given 12 months to dwell after being recognized with breast most cancers is on the verge of dropping her residence after failing to make a mortgage compensation – and is desperately fundraising to assist her household.

Lauren Maddock, 26, from Malvern, is present process therapy to offer her a seven per cent change of extending her life – regardless of being ‘terrified’ of chemotherapy after watching her older sister endure it when she was six years previous.

She’s additionally needed to drop out of college, the place she was working in direction of an agriculture diploma, and is now battling to maintain her residence after failing to pay her mortgage on time.

Lauren’s shut pal Dean Austin, whom she has recognized all her life, has arrange a GoFundMe web page to assist her cowl her prices and afford days out along with her kids to make treasured reminiscences.

The mother-of-two started feeling fatigued in late 2018, however put her signs right down to going by a divorce, having cut up from her husband that October, and taking care of daughter Penny, six, and son Arthur, three, whereas finding out.

In January final 12 months she found a pea-sized lump in her proper breast, however medical doctors initially dismissed it as nothing to fret about.

She additionally suffered from persistent tonsillitis and commenced to interrupt out with vitiligo – an auto immune illness that causes the lack of pores and skin color in patches.

Lauren was examined for rheumatoid arthritis, after complaining of joint ache in her elbows and pins and needles within the mornings, and returned to the physician in September resulting from one other bout of tonsillitis.

Whereas there she requested for the lump in her breast to be re-examined, and this time she was referred for a scan and biopsy.

On November 12 at Kidderminster Hospital she was dealt the devastating blow she had triple unfavorable invasive ductal carcinoma most cancers – with a life expectancy of simply 12 months.

‘For these subsequent few days I used to be hyper,’ she advised FEMAIL. ‘My mum came visiting and we advised rapid household and mates, whereas extra assessments had been run.

‘It has been a whopper of a journey simply to get to chemotherapy to be trustworthy.’

Lauren can also be a service of the BRCA1 gene, and a part of her therapy includes a double mastectomy.

‘Chemotherapy is giving me a seven per cent likelihood of accelerating my life expectancy over 15 years,’ she mentioned.

‘After I was first advised that determine, I actually wasn’t up for going by chemo in any respect. I understand how in poor health it makes you, I’ve seen my sister undergo it on the age of six. I am fearful of it.

‘However I’ve to strive it – I am a mom and I would like to extend my possibilities in any approach I can.

‘Most cancers is torture. It is making me unhappy, nevertheless it’s additionally making me put together for our future and I will not let it rob one other day from me.’

Lauren’s therapy plan consists of six rounds of chemotherapy, adopted by a double mastectomy, radiotherapy, reconstruction surgical procedure and a hysterectomy.

‘The youngsters do know that Mummy has most cancers, however they’re reassured that I’ll get higher and I’m constructive about it,’ she mentioned.

‘We used a guide known as “Mummy’s lump” given to us by the specialist breast workforce. They each have such type natures – I am hoping this might plant seeds and we would have two medical doctors or vets on our fingers!’

The prospect of therapy is all of the extra harrowing for Lauren after watching her sister Vicki battle Ewing’s sarcoma – a uncommon sort of most cancers that principally happens in younger folks and impacts bones or the tissue round bones.

Her elder sibling was simply six on the time and given a six month prognosis – however her survival in opposition to the percentages has given Lauren the hope and willpower to do the identical.

Proud mom Lauren hopes her expertise and the kindness proven to her by healthcare professionals will encourage her kids to develop into medical doctors or vets

‘She is now 30, fortunately married with two kids, embracing army life,’ Lauren mentioned.

‘My mum has had a very robust time; I’ve a six-year-old now and it breaks my coronary heart to think about what my mum went by, in addition to my huge sister.’

Lauren is at present the full-time carer of her kids, who see their father fortnightly at weekends. Whereas Penny goes to highschool, Arthur spends 15 hours every week in childcare, as her household dwell a number of hours away in Wales.

‘Financially it has been a wrestle, we went from having an earnings of £50,000 to my £9,000 scholar mortgage with little one upkeep,’ she defined.

‘I’ve managed very nicely with the youngsters. I simply have not met the mortgage compensation. I am working with our lenders, who’ve given me a 30 day break, and my solicitor to resolve it.

‘I really like being a mum and we love spending days out within the nice open air. I’ll decelerate now somewhat I am positive as I have to relaxation however I’ll endeavour to battle as exhausting as I can for so long as I can! I need to be a grandma!’

Lauren’s pal Dean and his brothers have organised a sponsored bike journey from her childhood residence in Aberystwyth to Malvern subsequent month in an effort to lift funds.

‘I’m surrounded, and I imply surrounded by love,’ Lauren mentioned. ‘If love may treatment, I might be skydiving in New Zealand proper now, watching my infants run alongside the seaside.

‘Our neighbourhood is so particular, the type who share vegetable patch goodies and name in for cuppas.’

‘It broke my coronary heart to inform Dean the information concerning the most cancers as a result of I knew it could hit him exhausting. However he is taken it and became essentially the most superb occasion to assist assist us three and I am simply so overwhelmed.’

To donate to Lauren’s trigger, go to https://www.gofundme.com/f/supporting-lauren