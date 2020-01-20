Single mum who’s had 10 children insists she ‘doesn’t have babies to get benefits’

Sonya and household will function in tomorrow’s episode of 5Star’s Me & My 10 Youngsters

By Chloe Morgan For Mailonline

Printed: 12:51 EST, 20 January 2020 | Up to date: 12:52 EST, 20 January 2020

A single mom who has ten kids with 4 completely different fathers has claimed she ‘would not have infants to have advantages’ in Me & My 10 Youngsters.

Tomorrow’s episode of the 5Star present options single mum Sonya, who lives in a 4 mattress council flat in Southampton, with eight of her ten kids.

‘I’m going via one field of cereal in two days, so I get 4 bins in per week,’ explains the busy mum. ‘It is onerous being on advantages, however my youngsters do should have a bit extra. However then I can not count on to sit down on my a*** and let the taxpayers pay for my kids.’

‘My foremost precedence is my hire after which meals for the kids, so out of £400-a-week I’ve £150 left to price range for the remainder of the week – and that is it.’

Sonya, who lives in a 4 mattress council flat in Southampton, with eight of her ten kids, will function in tomorrow night time’s episode of 5Star’s Me & My 10 Youngsters

The mother-of-ten (centre) insists she would not ‘have infants to have advantages,’ however admits that being pregnant is a ‘behavior.’ Pictured, the massive brood

Sonya goes on to say how she would not actually get an opportunity to do a lot together with her kids.

‘I do not actually do something with my youngsters,’ she explains. ‘I would not say they miss out as they’ve by no means had it to overlook it, but it surely’d be good to deal with them as soon as in a blue moon.’

‘They get excited by new faculty uniform – so how would they be if I took them to the zoo?’

She continues: ‘I have been having youngsters for 18 years, so all I do know is the way to be a stay-at-home mum. I might get a level in giving start. I ought to get a diploma at it – or they need to give me a sticker no less than!’

Fortunately for Sonya, she will get a serving to hand from right-hand girl and eldest daughter Shannon, who continuously cooks for the siblings and her mum.

‘I’ve learnt from my mum,’ says the teenager. ‘I’ve buddies and once I inform them I dwell in a household of ten, they’re like: “What really?” They appear actually shocked.’

‘I simply inform them how good my mum is and so they inform me she does sound like a superb mum. And I inform them, “yes she is.”‘

However whereas Shannon appears like she’s an awesome mum to 10, Sonya appears like she’s at all times been criticised for having so many kids.

Sonya’s eldest daughter Shannon usually offers her mom a serving to hand within the kitchen. Pictured, cooking dinner for her mom and siblings

‘I have been judged for years for being an enormous household. I’ve gotten used to it,’ she says. ‘I get slammed fairly a bit for being a mum to 10 kids.’

‘I get loads of horrible feedback, like “look at that single mum claiming all the benefits for all these children,” or “the place’s the dads? What number of dads are there to those youngsters?’

‘I would prefer to clear it up, there’s truly 4 dads to 10 kids.’

She continues: ‘There’s loads of negativity on the market. I used to be married to their dad for 15 years, seven of the children are to my ex-husband.

‘I used to be in a wedding the place I assumed we might be collectively for ever, however clearly we weren’t. I am not having infants for advantages.’

‘After I fell pregnant with any of them my first thought wasn’t: “I’ll declare some advantages.” My first thought was: “I’ve obtained a ravishing child right here.”‘

Through the present, Sonya grabs a uncommon alternative to get out of the home and go to her pal, Claire – who she’s been buddies with for ten years.

‘Figuring out how a lot every week I’ll should spend buying,’ she explains. ‘Simply to do a bit of buying one month, that is not going to occur. That is most likely the toughest half. I do not need to hold dwelling on advantages on a regular basis.’

However Claire would not suppose something goes to alter any time quickly and jokes that ‘Sonya was born to have youngsters.’

‘After I first met Sonya she had six youngsters, and now she clearly has ten,’ she provides. ‘I am attempting to get her to cease, however she retains happening and on and on.’

Nonetheless, Sonya disagrees and insists she’s ‘completed with having infants.’

‘I am completed with shopping for nappies,’ she continues. ‘I want a passion that is not having infants. Some individuals say I even get hooked on getting pregnant, but it surely’s a behavior. It is breaking a behavior. I’ve completed it for a very long time.’

5Star Me and My 10 Youngsters, airs tomorrow night time at 9pm