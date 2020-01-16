Sir Andy Murray builds triple garage at his new £3million Surrey home

By Ed Riley For Mailonline

Revealed: 05:58 EST, 16 January 2020 | Up to date: 06:16 EST, 16 January 2020

Sir Andy Murray is constructing a triple storage at his £3million mansion for his assortment of flash automobiles – together with the Volkswagen Polo he first purchased after he handed his take a look at.

The tennis star, who owns a £100,000 Porsche Cayenne and a £75,000 Jaguar I-Tempo has had plans permitted for the constructing at his new countryside property.

The plans for the property close to Leatherhead, Surrey, will see him demolish an present storage and a sequence of outbuildings and put up a courtyard-style storage constructing to accommodate his fleet.

It’ll home his two luxurious motors in addition to the Polo, which he purchased when he was 21-years-old after eliminating his L-Plates.

Talking lately the 32-year-old revealed he nonetheless owns the car, saying he is ‘connected to it’ and refused calls for from his spouse Kim Sears to promote it.

The storage can be constructed at his new house, which continues to be beneath building, which is a number of miles from Murray’s different £5million property in Oxshott, which he shares together with his spouse, their two daughters Sophia and Edie and child son Teddy.

Outlining the applying which has been permitted and is beneath building, Andy Murray’s planning brokers, stated: ‘The present garages and outbuildings are of no architectural advantage and are typically run down in look.

‘This utility proposes to erect a alternative storage and retailer following the demolition of two garages and outbuildings on the web site.

‘The brand new constructing could be sited throughout the established residential curtilage of the property and is proposed for functions purely ancillary to the primary home.

‘As such there ought to be no objection to their demolition.

‘The brand new storage / retailer could be an attractively designed and well-proportioned constructing, because the elevation plans under exhibit.

Murray and his spouse purchased the home, which has a tennis courtroom in its 28 acres of grounds, in 2016.

He lodged plans to demolish the mansion and exchange the property with a five-bed mansion which can have 5 en-suite bogs on the primary flooring and a library and a research on the bottom flooring.

It’ll even have a big eating room, a larder and a cosy room.

On the time of pulling down the dwelling, Murray’s architects stated that the present home was ‘of no specific historic or architectural advantage’ and would get replaced by a pretty property.

Talking lately the 32-year-old (pictured on courtroom in November final yr) revealed he nonetheless owns his VW Polo, saying he is ‘connected to it’ and refused calls for from his spouse to promote it

Outlining the plans for the home, Andy Murray’s Architects, stated: ‘The design of the property could be one among a Georgian look with slender lengthy home windows and stone detailing.

‘The place of the brand new property could be near the present and subsequently the spacious nature of the positioning could be maintained.’

Murray was then granted planning permission to construct a swimming pool constructing which is able to embody a therapeutic massage room, altering amenities and sauna in addition to a fitness center.