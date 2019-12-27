Sir Elton John becomes part of prestigious Order of the Companions of Honour group

By Mario Ledwith for the Every day Mail

Revealed: 18:06 EST, 27 December 2019 | Up to date: 18:10 EST, 27 December 2019

Just a few days in the past, Sir Elton John mirrored on his disbelief at having fun with essentially the most profitable 12 months of his life at 72

Just a few days in the past, Sir Elton John mirrored on his disbelief at having fun with essentially the most profitable 12 months of his life at 72.

However with simply 4 days of 2019 remaining the singer, pictured, has been handed one further accolade to crown a exceptional 12 months.

He has been appointed to the Order of the Companions of Honour – an elite group of Britain’s most notable figures from the humanities, science and politics. Although already knighted by the Queen in 1998, the particular award within the New Yr Honours checklist marks an improve for the celebrity to mark his companies to music and charity.

The award comes after a exceptional 12 months that noticed the discharge of the display biopic Rocketman, which turned a field workplace hit.

The singer, who has bought greater than 300million information worldwide, was named as the highest male solo artist of all-time by Billboard journal in November. Sir Elton, who has two sons along with his husband David Furnish, additionally revealed his autobiography, Me, serialised within the Every day Mail.