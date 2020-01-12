Sir Jim Ratcliffe wins planning battle to build a luxury summer house in New Forest

By Jemma Carr For Mailonline

Britain’s third richest man Sir Jim Ratcliffe (pictured) has gained a planning battle to construct a luxurious summer time home on stilts at his £6m waterside vacation residence

The proprietor of chemical compounds large Ineos, 67 – who’s price greater than £18billion – had lodged plans for the brand new constructing to be elevated on picket posts to fight ‘rising flood ranges because of local weather change’.

Neighbours of his sprawling property in Hampshire’s New Forest Nationwide Park are thought to have objected to his plans, claiming it will blight the panorama and ‘stick out like a sore thumb’.

However Sir Jim has now gained the six-year planning battle with neighbours, planning authorities and conservationists to get his £6million mansion constructed.

The nationwide park authority has authorized plans for the summer time home, which can be made out of ‘oak and cedar shingles’.

The planning paperwork describe it as: ‘A perfect spot for rest, the remoted setting and scenic views are key qualities to the design of the summer time home.

‘The semi-open areas intend to encourage occupants to get pleasure from the benefits of the good open air and dwelling within the New Forest Nationwide Park, an space famend for its picturesque countryside.

‘The construction could be light-weight and erected on a raised platform on picket posts.

‘An elevated timber deck will border the summer time home. Lifting the constructing flooring top addresses the location’s susceptibility to rising flood ranges because of local weather change.’

New Forest Nationwide Park Authority authorized plans on the idea that nobody stays in a single day within the constructing, does any cooking and there’s no outdoors lighting.

In its report it states: ‘The constructing the topic of this permission shall solely be used for functions incidental to the dwelling on the location and shall not be used for liveable lodging corresponding to kitchens, dwelling rooms and bedrooms.

‘No exterior lighting shall be put in on the location.’

It additionally states that it have to be inbuilt supplies matching the mansion, which lies to the north, and work should start within the subsequent three years.

Nationwide park planners rejected his functions 5 occasions earlier than finally granting approval.

Constructing work started on the Thorns Seashore website, close to Beaulieu in 2018.

Neighbours of his sprawling property in Hampshire’s New Forest Nationwide Park are thought to have objected to his plans, claiming it will blight the panorama. Pictured: The floorplan for the home Sir Jim has deliberate

Sir Jim, who grew up in a Manchester council home, purchased BP’s chemical compounds division in 1992, renaming it Inspec and later Ineos.

The entrepreneur elevated his wealth by greater than £15billion in 2017, catapulting him to the highest of the Sunday Occasions Wealthy Listing. He was knighted in 2018.

Ineos sells 60m tons of petrochemicals a yr, utilized in industries from meals packaging to automotive manufacture, with 17,000 staff in 16 international locations.

Final yr, he purchased Workforce Sky and promised £40million a yr funding within the group which then gained the Tour de France with Colombian rider Egan Bernal.

Sir Jim, a eager triathlete and sailor, purchased Swiss soccer group Lausanne in 2017 and invested £110million in a British problem for the America’s Cup with Sir Ben Ainslie in 2018. He has been linked with shopping for Chelsea FC ought to Roman Abramovich select to promote.

Sir Jim graduated from the College of Birmingham with a 2:1 diploma in chemical engineering. He married his first spouse Amanda Townson in 1985.

The pair, who’ve two sons, divorced in 1995. He has a daughter together with his second spouse Alicia.