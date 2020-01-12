Sir Keir Starmer questioned need for police and argued for prisoners to be given the vote

By Harry Cole and James Heale For The Mail On Sunday

Printed: 20:09 EST, 11 January 2020 | Up to date: 20:30 EST, 11 January 2020

Labour management frontrunner Sir Keir Starmer was accused final night time of attempting to idiot the social gathering that he’s a reasonable regardless of having a ‘posh Trot’ background.

The accusation got here as a Mail on Sunday investigation revealed that the previous human rights barrister was raised in an prosperous stockbroker-belt city, regardless of his claims of a extra humble upbringing.

His supporters’ insistence that he’s an anti-Corbyn reasonable are dented by our investigation, which reveals shockingly radical views that belie his snug previous.

Sir Keir Starmer has been been accused of attempting to idiot the Labour Celebration that he’s reasonable regardless of having a ‘posh Trot’ background

We will reveal that Sir Keir:

Questioned the necessity for the police in an article in a ‘Trotskyist’ journal he edited;

Was vastly crucial of police stop-and-search powers now seen as important to chop the wave of knife crime;

Argued for prisoners to be given the vote;

Referred to as for the Monarchy to be abolished.

The revelations will shock many MPs who see the previous Director of Public Prosecutions because the smart candidate to guide Labour in distinction to so-called ‘Corbyn continuity’ rival Rebecca Lengthy Bailey. She was yesterday backed by arch-Corbyn supporters Momentum.

One senior Labour MP mentioned final night time: ‘Are we going to make the mistake of picking someone who’s solely fooling us that he’s a reasonable however in truth is a completely fledged posh Trot?’

The Labour frontrunner was raised within the the prosperous stockbroker-belt city of Oxted (file picture) in Surrey, regardless of his claims of a extra humble upbringing

Allies of Sir Keir, who formally launched his marketing campaign yesterday, denied any suggestion he was pretending to be one thing he was not. His spokesman insisted he was a ‘proud socialist’ who was standing for the management ‘because of his determination to deliver a radical Labour Government at the next Election’.

However Sir Keir as soon as served on the editorial board of Socialist Alternate options – described by Corbyn supporter Paul Mason as ‘a Trotskyist front magazine’. He wrote articles bitterly attacking the police for his or her conduct throughout the 1986 Wapping industrial dispute between disgruntled print staff and Rupert Murdoch’s newspaper firm.

Sir Keir claimed that clashes between union members and the police led ‘to the question of the role the police should play, if any, in civil society’.

As soon as, referring to himself within the third individual, he advised the BBC that ‘Keir Starmer lives in North London, but Keir Starmer grew up in a town’. However the Shadow Brexit Secretary’s city was Oxted, Surrey – as soon as named the 20th richest in Britain – and his home had that middle-class staple an Aga. The property additionally backed on to stunning countryside.

Sir Keir (pictured hugging UNISON normal Secretary Dave Prentis on Thursday) was vastly crucial of police stop-and-search powers now seen as important to chop the wave of knife crime, a Mail On Sunday investigation revealed

And whereas Sir Keir has made frequent reference to his software maker father, dad Rodney as soon as boasted that he ran his personal manufacturing unit. Reflecting on his son’s knighthood in 2014, Rodney Starmer wrote in Oxted’s theatre e-newsletter that his son had spent six months earlier than college working ‘in my factory operating a production machine’. Sir Keir served as Secretary of the Haldane Society of Socialist Attorneys, whose members included Phil Shiner, struck off the roll of solicitors in 2017 over misconduct regarding false abuse claims towards British troops.

Sir Keir additionally contributed a chapter to one in all Shiner’s books and wrote within the society’s journal that ‘only when a concept of socialist law is developed will socialist lawyers join their liberal colleagues in the unfolding theoretical debates of the 1990s’.

Sir Keir as soon as served on the editorial board of Socialist Alternate options (pictured) – described by Corbyn supporter Paul Mason as ‘a Trotskyist front magazine’. His allies have denied any suggestion he was pretending to be one thing he was not

In a guide referred to as Justice In Error, Sir Keir and co-author Clive Walker dismissed police cease and searches as ‘street performances’. And in The Three Pillars Of Liberty in 1996, Sir Keir and his co-authors wrote: ‘The denial of voting rights to most convicted prisoners… comes close to violating evolving human rights standards.’

Sir Keir turned a Queen’s Counsel in 2002, saying in an interview that the choice was ‘odd’ as ‘I often used to propose the abolition of the Monarchy’.

Tory MP David Morris mentioned final night time: ‘Far from picking a latter-day Neil Kinnock to bring them back to sanity, it sounds like Labour is about to plump for just a cleverer version of Corbyn.’