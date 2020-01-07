Sir Richard Branson unveils FOUR ways to spot a Virgin scam

Sir Richard Branson has launched a crackdown on on-line fraudsters who use his id to lure social media followers in cyber scams.

The mogul, 69, advised how scammers impersonate him and different Virgin executives to focus on unsuspecting social media customers, usually by way of direct messages.

The fraudsters usually entice victims with bogus claims of job provides or Virgin freebies which they use to try to extract cash or useful private information.

One other widespread rip-off is to make use of Sir Richard’s identify and photograph to falsely endorse get-rich-quick schemes and lure the sufferer into investing.

Taking a stand:

In a bid to fight the issue, which Sir Richard stated is changing into ‘more and more commonplace’, the entrepreneur launched an animated video outlining the warning indicators and inspiring folks to report scams on the Virgin web site.

The difficulty is one significantly near Sir Richard’s coronary heart. In 2017 he virtually fell sufferer to a conman posing as then Defence Secretary Sir Michael Fallon who requested for $5million (£three.8million) to assist pay the ransom of a kidnapped diplomat.

Sir Richard was fortunately ‘cautious’ concerning the request and was capable of decide it was a rip-off earlier than any cash was transferred.

He was additionally the sufferer of a high-profile catfishing scheme when a conman posed as him and satisfied an nameless ‘profitable businessperson’ to donate $2million (£1.5million) to a fictional fundraising drive for communities within the British Virgin Isles.

Warning:

Revealed: The 4 most typical on-line Virgin scams Direct messages from verified accounts Scammers are contacting individuals who submit on Virgin social feeds. Sir Richard warned: ‘Even when it is a verified account, know that I by no means direct message anybody, nor does any of my workforce.’ Pretend get-rich fast schemes Fraudsters use Sir Richard’s id to endorse cryptocurrencies and different ‘too good to be true’ investments. Sir Richard stated: ‘I by no means endorse get-rich fast schemes. This can be a positive hearth technique to lose your funding.’ Bogus freebies Followers are focused with hyperlinks to ‘freebies’ and unbelievable provides. Sir Richard stated: ‘It is an instance of phishing. Do not take the bait.’ Recruitment programmes Individuals posing as Sir Richard or different senior Virgin executives request private data from followers beneath the guise of a recruitment drive. Sir Richard stated: ‘This, after all, is yet one more rip-off. Do not ever give your private particulars to anybody.’

Data on the Virgin web site reveals scammers pose as Sir Richard, CEO Josh Bayliss, COO Ian Woods and different senior staff on social media.

It famous followers who touch upon Sir Richard’s social media posts have been particularly focused.

In an accompanying weblog submit, Sir Richard wrote: ‘As I’ve written about many occasions, faux endorsements and scams have gotten more and more commonplace on-line. Now, we’ve made an animated information to assist folks to determine the threats and keep away from the scams.

‘This can be a rising drawback, with instances of fraud, together with on-line scams, topping UK crime statistics for the primary time in 2019 and costing UK shoppers £190bn per 12 months.

‘Individuals who remark or submit on high-profile social media pages, together with mine, are being focused. Typically, these scammers will share hyperlinks and ask for charges or data to be able to “phish” for private information.’

