Sir Tom Jones, 79, admits he eyes up women in their thirties

By Eleanor Sharples For The Day by day Mail

Revealed: 20:56 EST, 29 December 2019 | Up to date: 20:56 EST, 29 December 2019

He might flip 80 subsequent June however Sir Tom Jones has admitted that he nonetheless eyes up ladies 50 years youthful than him.

The singer, whose spouse Linda died in 2016, confessed that when he sees them he thinks of himself as their age.

Sir Tom, whose hits embrace It is Not Uncommon and Delilah, stated being practically 80 does not enter his head.

Intercourse bomb: Sir Tom Jones has admitted that he nonetheless eyes up ladies 50 years youthful than him

Requested if he nonetheless fancies 30-year-old ladies, the coach on ITV’s The Voice stated: ‘Yeah, I do. You’ll be able to’t see your self when you’re anyone else.

‘I can not imagine it after they say 80-years-old as a result of when you’re younger and also you assume 80, it sounds previous.’

However he stated the sensation tends to not be reciprocated, and that it is solely a lot older ladies who’re drawn to him.

‘It is largely the grandmothers who fancy me,’ he instructed the Sunday Individuals. ‘Some have my title written throughout their chest.’

Marriage: The singer, whose spouse Linda died in 2016, confessed that when he sees them he thinks of himself as their age (pictured with Linda and his grandson in 1987)

In September this yr it was reported that the Welshman was in talks to have his life was a film.

‘They’re speaking about doing a movie about my life and so they’re looking for out who would play me,’ Sir Tom instructed the Day by day Mail’s Sebastian Shakespeare on the GQ Males of the Yr Awards, at Tate Trendy.

‘I hope they discover a Welsh actor to play me and never a singer. They need to depart the singing to me — that is all I ask,’ added the star.

The producers can have no scarcity of vibrant materials. A coal miner’s son from Pontypridd, Sir Tom sang his solution to international fame and have become pals with Elvis alongside the way in which.

Though married to the identical lady, Linda, for 59 years till her loss of life in 2016, Sir Tom has stated he loved flings with as much as 250 groupies a yr on the top of his fame.