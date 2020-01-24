“Sir, We Have Arranged…”: Arvind Kejriwal On Delhi BJP’s Free Wi-Fi Dig

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is working for re-election in 2020 Delhi Meeting election (File)

New Delhi:

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Union Residence Minister Amit Shah clashed on social media this morning, forward of subsequent month’s Meeting election, with Mr Kejriwal posting politely-worded jabs after the senior BJP chief criticised his AAP authorities’s claims about free Wi-Fi companies and the set up of CCTV cameras in colleges to make sure security of scholars.

In a tweet posted on Thursday night time, the Delhi BJP quoted the Residence Minister as claiming he had been unable to entry the free Wi-Fi provided by the Delhi authorities regardless of looking so extensively that his cellphone ran out of battery.

Mere hours later Mr Kejriwal hit again, explaining to Mr Shah that his authorities had additionally put in free charging stations for cellphones.

“Sir… we have also arranged free battery-charging along with free Wi-Fi,” Arvind Kejriwal tweeted, with a pointed reminder that the Residence Minister needn’t pay for the electrical energy as a result of his authorities had additionally provided Delhi residents free energy as much as 200 models.

The 2 additionally sparred over the set up of 1.2 lakh CCTV cameras in 1,041 government-run colleges – a key promise within the final election – with Delhi BJP once more quoting Mr Shah as saying the AAP was “fooling the public” by putting in just a few cameras.

Residence Minister Amit Shah addressed a rally in southwest Delhi’s Matiala area yesterday

Mr Kejriwal hit again by thanking Mr Shah and the BJP for noticing “some” CCTV cameras.

“I’m glad you saw ‘some’ CCTV cameras. A few days ago you said ‘don’t install a single camera’. Now let us show you the schools too?” the Chief Minister hit again, including, “I am happy that the people of Delhi have changed the politics… so the BJP has to ask for votes on CCTV and schools”.

The 2 high-profile politicians have been the main target of campaigning on Thursday, after they addressed rallies in the identical neighbourhood on the identical day. In southwest Delhi’s Matiala, the day started with a roadshow by Mr Kejriwal and ended with a public meet by Mr Shah.

Delhi Meeting elections are scheduled for February eight, with Arvind Kejriwal and the AAP (Aam Aadmi Celebration) searching for a second consecutive time period. The AAP claimed a document majority in 2015 polls, profitable 67 of the 70 seats, and is focusing on a clear sweep this time.

Mr Kejriwal is banking on a plethora of populist measures, together with free Wi-Fi and electrical energy and water subsidies, to retain energy within the nationwide capital. The AAP can be hoping that its work in remodeling authorities colleges – state-run colleges in Delhi have been ranked among the many greatest within the nation prior to now 12 months – and bettering healthcare entry will persuade individuals to vote for them.

Earlier this week the Chief Minister introduced a “10-point guarantee card” that promised free energy, 24-hour consuming water on faucet and a world-class training to each youngster.

In contradictory positions, the BJP has each criticised and sought to high Mr Kejriwal’s “guarantees”, with Delhi East Lok Sabha MP Gautam Gambhir claiming freebies might result in individuals taking them with no consideration and Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari – with whom Mr Kejriwal sparred earlier this week – claiming his get together would supply “five times more” if it got here to energy.