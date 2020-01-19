SIU investigates shooting after police wound suspect

This was no odd police pull over in the midst of a snowstorm.

This was a harmful takedown within the coronary heart of Scarborough, close to City Centre Crt., Saturday the place the snow was falling and the bullets have been flying.

Police bullets.

“Toronto Police Service officers were observing a 37-year-old man who was a person of interest in an investigation,” explains Ontario’s Particular Investigation’s Unit, which is now investigating.

Officers boxed in a car and tried to apprehend its driver, witnesses reported.

“Officers in several unmarked vehicles proceeded to conduct a takedown of a red pickup truck being operated by the man on McCowan Rd.,” mentioned the SIU. “There was an interaction, and multiple officers discharged their firearms. The man was struck multiple times.”

The wounded man was rushed by ambulance to a hospital with non-life threatening accidents.

However particulars of what occurred are to this point sketchy. Since it is a police-involved use of deadly drive, Toronto officers can’t talk about the capturing as a result of the SIU has taken over the investigation.

Why the suspect being tailed? Why was he pulled over? Did he have a weapon or threaten to make use of one?

Why did officers really feel they wanted to fireside a number of photographs? Have been they in peril?

SIU investigators are asking the identical questions and urge anybody with info to name 1-800-787-8529.

The SIU has assigned eight investigators to the case. That’s greater than the variety of Toronto Law enforcement officials concerned within the preliminary name.