SIU investigating after police allegedly shoot, injure man in St. Catharines

Ontario’s police watchdog is investigating after officers allegedly shot and wounded a person in St. Catharines.

The Particular Investigations Unit says the incident occurred on the afternoon of New Yr’s Eve, when Niagara regional law enforcement officials arrived at a house the place a person reportedly had a knife.

The company says the officers discovered the person, and there was some type of interplay between them.

It says the officers then shot at him, and he was hit a number of occasions.

The SIU says the person was taken to hospital with critical accidents.

The arm’s-length company is robotically referred to as in to research studies involving police the place there was demise, critical harm or allegations of sexual assault.

This report by The Canadian Press was first revealed Jan. 1, 2020.