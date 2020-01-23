Sivaramakrishnan Among 3 Ex-Players To Apply For National Selector’s Job

Former India leg-spinner Laxman Sivaramakrishnan has utilized for a place within the nationwide choice panel together with former off-spinner Rajesh Chauhan and left-handed batsman Amay Khurasiya. All of the three former India internationals have confirmed to PTI that they’re providing their candidature for a spot within the choice committee. The final date for making use of is Friday, January 24. The BCCI shall be changing MSK Prasad (South Zone) and Gagan Khoda (Central Zone) from the present committee whereas Sarandeep Singh (North Zone), Jatin Paranjpe (West Zone) and Devang Gandhi (East Zone) shall be persevering with for yet another season.

Sivaramakrishnan, hero of India’s Benson and Hedges World Championship of Cricket triumph, has been a commentator for 20 years and has additionally been a spin bowling coach on the Nationwide Cricket Academy in addition to being a part of the ICC’s Cricket Committee.

Former junior chairman of selectors Venkatesh Prasad and former India batting coach Sanjay Bangar may additionally throw their hat within the ring, which can make it an fascinating three-way battle for the chairman’s place. It’s learnt that each gamers are undecided.

The 54-year-old Sivaramakrishnan has performed 9 Exams and 16 ODIs (25 Internationals), whereas Bangar has 12 Exams and 15 ODIs (27 Internationals) to his identify.

Prasad has extra matches (33 Exams and 161 ODIs) however his two and half years as junior nationwide choice committee chairman signifies that he can solely be a senior selector for one and half years (cumulative 4 years as selector).

“I have spoken to my family and have decided to apply for the national selector’s position. If BCCI gives me an opportunity, I would like to make a difference. I believe if I get four years, I would leave Indian cricket in a better space in terms of bench strength in all three departments especially spin bowling,” Siva advised PTI.

The truth is, it was Sivaramakrishnan who, after watching a younger Yuzvendra Chahal in home cricket, advised the Indian group administration (coach Ravi Shastri particularly) that he might be a potent possibility in worldwide cricket.

“I have not only watched a lot of international cricket but also covered domestic cricket as a broadcaster for 15 years. I feel that I can help in developing a pool of wrist spinners in the country,” Siva mentioned.

Chauhan, a veteran of 21 Exams and 35 ODIs, who performed with Anil Kumble and Venkatapathy Raju within the early ’90s, hoped that he shall be fortunate for the second time.

“I had applied last time also. I am very much interested in the selector’s job and hopefully my name would come up for consideration,” Chauhan mentioned.

Khurasiya additionally confirmed that he “has applied” for the job.