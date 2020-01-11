Six Apache Attack Choppers To Be Deployed On Pakistan Border: Army Chief

6 Military Apache assault choppers could be given to a unit on the western borders

New Delhi:

Military Chief Common Manoj Mukund Naravane on Saturday mentioned that six Military Apache assault choppers could be given to a unit on the western borders the place there’s a risk from armoured columns.

Common Naravane took over because the 28th Chief of the Military Workers on December 31, succeeding Common Bipin Rawat who has develop into India’s first Chief of Defence Workers. Common Naravane beforehand served because the Vice Chief of Military Workers.