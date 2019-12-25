December 25, 2019 | 9:28am

Six individuals have been injured when a automobile and a bus collided in Queens on Christmas morning, police mentioned.

The MTA bus with 10 passengers aboard and a Mercedes-Benz sedan collided at 164th Road and Grand Central Parkway in Jamaica Hills about 6 a.m., cops mentioned.

4 bus passengers and the 2 drivers have been taken to NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital and Jamaica Hospital with non-life-threatening accidents.

The accident stays underneath investigation.