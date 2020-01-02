Six letter bombs were sent to businesses across Netherlands last week, Dutch police say

By Rod Ardehali For Mailonline

Revealed: 17:46 EST, 2 January 2020 | Up to date: 17:46 EST, 2 January 2020

Six letter bombs had been despatched to completely different companies in main Dutch cities up to now week, police in Netherlands have mentioned.

The packages containing doubtlessly lethal explosives had been despatched to companies in Amsterdam, Rotterdam and Utrecht, a Dutch information outlet reported.

Police have warned the general public to be alert for any letters from CIB in Rotterdam.

The entire suspicious letters carried the CIB brand and the tackle of a debt assortment agency name Centraal Invorderings Bureau.

In every occasion, the CIB brand and tackle had been printed on one label, and the recipient’s info was printed on a second label.

‘The letter bombs didn’t trigger any injury as a result of the explosives didn’t detonate, however might have brought on severe bodily harm,’ police mentioned.

Detectives are looking the suspect they’re all from one supply. No arrests have been made but.

The mail bombs had been found at a resort and a fuel station in Amsterdam, a storage and a fuel station in Rotterdam, and an actual property company in Utrecht.

Police in Rotterdam had been known as to the scene of a suspicious package deal on the Van Mossel Mercedes Benz dealership in Rotterdam on Thursday simply earlier than 2pm native time.

A sixth bomb was additionally discovered on the headquarters of Centraal Invorderings Bureau on Thursday, police mentioned.

Detectives dominated out any direct involvement between the debt assortment enterprise and the explosives mailed over the previous week.