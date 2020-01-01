Six Members Of A Family Died In Lift Collapse In Indore

All of them fell on the concrete floor and have been rushed to the hospital by villagers.

Indore:

Six members of a household died after a brief carry at an under-construction constructing collapsed in Indore at their farmhouse situated in Patalpani space on Tuesday. One other is critically injured and is battling for her life in ICU.

The deceased have been recognized as businessman Puneet Aggarwal and his members of the family.

In keeping with the police, the incident passed off when all have been on a brief carry that all of the sudden collapsed once they reached the highest of the under-construction tower.

“They all fell on the concrete ground and were rushed to the hospital by villagers. Six have died while one is critically injured,” mentioned the police official.

“Injured Nidhi Agarwal (40) has several spinal injuries and is admitted in the hospital,” mentioned the physician.

Additional, particulars are awaited.