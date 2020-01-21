Six Nations set to stay on free-to-air TV… with BBC and ITV delivering record viewing figures

By Matt Hughes For The Every day Mail

The Six Nations is ready to remain on free-to-air tv in the course of the subsequent broadcast cycle from 2022 with the BBC and ITV assured of retaining the rights when the tender course of begins subsequent month.

New traders CVC Capital Companions had hoped to land a much bigger contract, by taking some or the entire event to satellite tv for pc tv, to start the method of recouping a few of their proposed £300 million funding.

However the non-public fairness firm’s buy of a 15 per cent stake within the Six Nations has but to be accomplished forward of the upcoming rights public sale.

CVC’s long-term technique is to bundle all the house nations’ home and worldwide matches collectively into one rights package deal to extend worth — their talks with the Six Nations observe earlier investments within the Gallagher Premiership and the Professional14 — however that plan might have to attend.

Whereas the home rights for the autumn internationals, Six Nations, Premiership and Professional 14 are all obtainable from the 2022 season and can all come on to the market at the same time, such a bundling is more likely to show too advanced, given the necessity for a deal within the subsequent few months.

The Six Nations powerbrokers are additionally largely content material with the present take care of BBC and ITV, which is price £90m a 12 months between them and is delivering file viewing figures.

Consequently, the broadcasters are assured of retaining the rights they at present share, though Sky Sports activities or BT Sport should attempt to outbid them for one of many packages.

Wales received final 12 months's Six Nations

Wales’ victory over England in Cardiff final 12 months attracted a peak viewers of eight.9m on the BBC, greater than an FA Cup tie between Manchester United and Chelsea in the identical week.

Overlaying the Celtic nations is especially vital to the BBC because it helps fulfil their remit of being a nationwide broadcaster, elementary to retaining licence-fee funding.

Sky Sports activities are anticipated to give attention to retaining stay rights to England’s autumn sequence, leaving the Six Nations to terrestrial channels.