Six-year-old boy who vanished from M1 services was ASLEEP by roadworks when rescuers found him

By Amelia Wynne For Mailonline

Revealed: 15:29 EST, 19 January 2020 | Up to date: 15:33 EST, 19 January 2020

A six-year-old boy who vanished from companies on the M1 on a college journey was asleep by roadworks when rescuers discovered him, his father has revealed.

Aadil Umair Rahim disappeared at Newport Pagnell Companies, Milton Keynes, on the M1 motorway on Friday night. Thames Valley Police have confirmed he was on a college journey heading residence from London to Nottingham.

The boy was discovered close to Newbolt Shut, a ten-minute stroll and half a mile away from the service station the place he disappeared.

Police and volunteers from the local people carried out a nine-hour search, involving a helicopter, in a single day.

Aadil Umair Rahim, who vanished from companies on the M1 on a college journey, was asleep by roadworks when rescuers discovered him, his father has revealed

A CCTV picture of Aadil from when he was on the service station earlier, which was circulated by police. He was carrying a inexperienced jumper, a gray lengthy prime, gray trousers and a white cranium cap

Umair Rahim advised The BBC his son was ‘completely nice’, including: ‘Police advised me he was sleeping once they discovered him.’

‘I do not know if he was exterior for the entire 9 hours,’ he added. He additionally mentioned that he was grateful to the emergency companies for his or her assist.

In accordance with the Milton Keynes Citizen, the boy was discovered on a block close to roadworks by a big search celebration, carrying solely a jumper to guard him from the chilly.

He was situated simply off the M1 northbound carriageway, in an space which homes the Matrix system, near a footbridge close to Newbolt Shut.

Thames Valley Police started a search at round 7.15pm and introduced Aadil had been discovered 9 hours later, shortly after 4am on Saturday.

Graphic reveals the boy was discovered close to Newbolt Shut, a ten-minute stroll and half a mile away from the service station in Milton Keynes

The power mentioned numerous officers have been concerned within the search, in addition to a helicopter from the Nationwide Police Air Service, which is believed to have directed officers to the world the place the boy was situated.

After Aadil was discovered within the native space, his father Umair Rahim wrote: ‘My son has arrived and he’s protected now. Thanks for the prayers. Shukar to Allah.

‘Thanks to Thames Valley Police helicopter companies hearth division and protected and rescue division who labored tirelessly for 9 hours and located him protected.

Emergency companies pictured through the main search that happened final evening. The six-year-old was discovered protected and effectively in a single day after going lacking from Newport Pagnell Companies

Police have situated the lacking boy who wandered away from the service station. He was reportedly discovered sitting on a block close to M1 roadworks

Search and rescue volunteers discover the encircling space. After being discovered his father, Umair Rahim, thanked the ‘area people’ and police for serving to within the search

‘There was greater than 1,00zero folks in search of him I am grateful to everybody.’

Thames Valley Police Superintendent Amy Clements thanked the officers and members of the general public concerned within the in a single day search.

She mentioned: ‘This was a really tough operation involving a really younger boy and we’re relieved to say that Aadil has been discovered protected and effectively.

‘I might prefer to take this chance to thank the local people, who instantly provided assist in looking for Aadil.’

Emergency companies through the search. When he went lacking, the six-year-old was believed to be on a college journey once they made a cease on the service station

Bucks Search and Rescue, a volunteer organisation, serving to within the search. Thames Valley Police Superintendent Amy Clements thanked the officers and members of public concerned

When he went lacking, the six-year-old was believed to be on a college journey once they made a cease on the service station, in response to social media reviews.

He was carrying a inexperienced jumper, a gray lengthy prime, gray dishevelled trousers and a white cranium cap.

Khalil Rafiq advised the Mirror On-line that his son was on the identical journey and had been visiting the Museum of London.

The Nationwide Police Air Service (NPAS) helicopter helped within the search.

A CCTV picture of Aadil from when he was on the service station was additionally circulated by police.