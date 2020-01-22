Skateboarder says man grabbed her at O.C. park, dragged her into bushes

Authorities on Wednesday have been persevering with to seek for a person suspected of attacking a 22-year-old girl whereas she was skateboarding in Aliso Viejo this week.

The lady instructed Orange County sheriff’s deputies that she was skateboarding at Woodfield Park in Aliso Viejo about 6 p.m. Monday when a person she didn’t know tried to speak to her after which unexpectedly attacked her, mentioned Carrie Braun, a spokeswoman for the Orange County Sheriff’s Division.

The person threw the lady to the bottom and dragged her into close by bushes earlier than working off, Braun mentioned. The lady instructed authorities she screamed and fought again in the course of the encounter.

The attacker is described as a person in his 40s, 6 ft tall, with darkish hair and a medium construct. He was final seen sporting a grey hooded sweatshirt and shorts. Authorities on Tuesday launched a sketch of the person in an effort to establish him.

Anybody with info is requested to name the Particular Victims Element at (714) 647-7419. Nameless ideas may be directed to Orange County Crime Stoppers at (855) 847-6227.