Ski patrol member dies in Tahoe area

A member of a ski resort patrol has died within the Mott Canyon space of Heavenly Mountain Resort close to Lake Tahoe.

Christopher John Nicholson, 36, of South Lake Tahoe, was a member of the Heavenly Ski Patrol and had been working Saturday when he was discovered unconscious on an knowledgeable path.

Nicholson was flown to the Carson Valley Medical Middle in Gardnerville, Nev., the place he was pronounced lifeless.

The Douglas County sheriff’s workplace and Washoe County coroner’s workplace are working to find out a reason behind dying.

“Heavenly Mountain Resort, Heavenly Ski Patrol and the entire Vail Resorts family extend our deepest sympathy and support to our employee’s family and friends,” Tom Fortune, vice chairman and common supervisor of Heavenly Mountain Resort, mentioned in an announcement.

Nicholson was the third individual to die in accidents within the central Sierra over two days, in response to native media experiences.