A skier at Winter Park Resort died Saturday.

The skier, who has not been recognized, was reported lacking on the mountain round four:45 p.m., in accordance with an announcement from the resort.

The resort’s ski patrol “immediately implemented search protocols,” in accordance with the assertion. Ski patrol discovered the skier at round 7:35 p.m., in bushes adjoining to White Rabbit path, which is an intermediate run.

The skier was taken to Denver Well being Clinic on the resort and died at eight:24 p.m.