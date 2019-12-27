Skier is buried alive for five hours under 16ft of snow in Austria

By Ryan Fahey For Mailonline

Revealed: 09:47 EST, 27 December 2019 | Up to date: 09:48 EST, 27 December 2019

An Austrian skier entombed below 16ft of snow for 5 hours in an avalanche has been dragged out alive.

Members of the Gröbming mountain rescue group known as his survival on Tuesday a ‘Christmas miracle’.

The 26-year-old man, who’s but to be recognized, had hit the slopes on the japanese face of the Pletschnitzzinken, round 50 miles southeast of Salzburg, on Christmas Day.

The snow beneath his ft gave means and he disappeared below it, in keeping with his unnamed snowboarding companion.

He tried to name him on his cell phone however heard nothing save the ‘crunching’ sound of snow.

The Gröbming avalanche rescue group might be seen digging the trapped skier from the snow on the Pletschnitzzinken within the Alps on Christmas Day

Pictured: The Gröbming avalanche rescue group in the course of the rescue on Tuesday. The unidentified man, 26, has hypothermia however no different accidents have been reported

The companion contacted mountain rescuers, canines and cops from the close by village of Gröbming, who searched the mountain for over two hours earlier than finding the trapped skier.

The person was outfitted with an avalanche transceiver, a tool that emits a low-power pulse radio sign, which helped emergency companies to find him.

The system is extensively carried by cross-country skiers to cut back the period of time they’re going to be trapped within the occasion of an avalanche.

As soon as rescued, he was moved on a snowcat down the mountain to a ski lodge within the valley. He was then moved to hospital in Schladming, about ten miles away.

He’s being handled for hypothermia however there have been no additional accidents, in keeping with the BBC.

The Gröbming avalanche rescue group might be seen hoisting the Austrian man from the outlet he was trapped in on Tuesday

A member of the Styria mountain rescue service informed Austrian public broadcaster ORF: ‘The person was extraordinarily fortunate he had a sufficiently big air pocket below the blanket of snow, so he had oxygen too and was in a position to breathe.’

In accordance with one of many rescuers, the person’s survival is extremely uncommon and normally one would solely have 15 minutes earlier than their oxygen ran out.

Individuals die throughout avalanches most years in Austria with Christmas being a very harmful time. This season has seen heavy snowfall over the central and southern Alps, including to the chance.

Skiers had been warned on Christmas Day to keep away from the Styrian slopes by the Avalanche Warning Service.