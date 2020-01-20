Skier who died on Winter Park slopes identified as 25-year-old Massachusetts man

Police on Monday recognized the skier who died Saturday on the slopes of Winter Park Resort as 25-year-old Francis Raymond Ermilio of Massachusetts.

Ermilio was not an skilled skier and investigators imagine he misplaced management Saturday afternoon whereas snowboarding an intermediate run and crashed into close by timber, in accordance with a information launch from the Fraser Winter Park Police Division.

Ermilio had been snowboarding with pals, however they turned separated about four:20 p.m. The buddies waited for Ermilio on the backside of the runs and notified Winter Park Ski Patrol when he didn’t flip up.

Ski patrol discovered Ermilio unresponsive about 7:35 p.m. within the timber adjoining to the White Rabbit Run. Ermilio had head and facial trauma, in accordance with the discharge. He was sporting a helmet.

Ermilio was transported to the Denver Well being Clinic and was pronounced useless about eight:24 p.m.