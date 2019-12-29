Skoda owners are the calmest drivers

By Mail on Sunday Reporter

Skoda drivers are least more likely to have blazing arguments with their associate on the wheel, with Ferrari and Bentley homeowners the most probably.

In a ballot, 34 per cent of Skoda drivers mentioned that they had a ‘full-on’ row with their associate within the automotive prior to now yr in comparison with 89 per cent of these within the high-end vehicles.

Mazda, Lexus, Kia and Peugeot drivers have been additionally among the many least argumentative.

Dashcam agency Nextbase discovered rows have been extra more likely to begin when a lady was driving.