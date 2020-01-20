News

SkyView Academy steals 49-42 win against Bishop Machebeuf

January 21, 2020
SkyView Academy defeated Bishop Machebeuf by a rating of 49-42 on Friday.

Bishop Machebeuf was paced in scoring by Karla Muratalla who accounted for 11 factors, whereas additionally amassing two rebounds and one help. Angelina Tina and Rebecca Patrick additionally had stable outings contributing 10 factors every.

Each groups will keep at residence of their subsequent contest, with SkyView Academy internet hosting Peak to Peak and Bishop Machebeuf taking over Stargate College.

SkyView Academy has not reported any staff or participant statistics from this contest.

This story was created with expertise supplied by Knowledge Skrive. Info correct as of publication and can replace as extra knowledge is offered.

