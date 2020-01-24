Slain woman, 54, likely dead in her Toronto home for weeks

Three days after a 54-year-old lady’s lifeless physique was found inside her Oakwood-Vaughan home, investigators revealed Thursday she had been murdered.

And residents of the tight-knit neighborhood on Atlas Ave. — northeast of Oakwood Ave. and St. Clair Ave. W. — are reeling after studying investigators imagine Giulia Matthews could have been useless for weeks earlier than she was discovered.

“It’s really a shock for me,” Carmen Sillato, a longtime resident of the road, mentioned Thursday.

“I am still trying to recover from such bad news.”



Giulia Matthews, 54, could have been useless for weeks earlier than she was discovered slain in her house on Atlas Ave., northeast of Oakwood Ave. and St. Clair Ave. W., on Monday, Jan. 20, 2020. (Toronto Police handout)

She usually spoke to Matthews and described her as “very nice.”

One other lady, who didn’t wish to be recognized, mentioned her neighbour was a “lovely woman” who was “always friendly.”

Police say officers had been requested to test on Matthews’ well-being Monday and that’s when the grisly discovery was made.

“The Coroner attended and deemed the death suspicious,” Const. Jenifferjit Sidhu mentioned.

She mentioned an post-mortem was carried out and Matthews’s loss of life was deemed a murder.

A teenage boy was arrested exterior the province and charged with second degree-murder.

The accused can’t be recognized below the Youth Felony Justice Act.

Forensics officers, carrying white paper fits and masks, had been on the home gathering proof Thursday.

Murder detectives proceed to analyze and no additional particulars had been instantly accessible.



Three days after Giulia Matthews, 54, was discovered useless in her house on Atlas Ave., northeast of Oakwood Ave. and St. Clair Ave. W., investigators deemed her loss of life a murder and forensics officers had been on the scene gathering proof on Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020. (Chris Doucette/Toronto Solar/Postmedia Community)

Dannis Koromilas, who lives throughout the road, mentioned “it’s upsetting” to study his neighbour is now town’s fifth homicide sufferer of the 12 months.

He and his spouse have been ready to seek out out what occurred to allow them to work out what to inform their youngsters.

“We know it’s going to be horrific,” he mentioned. “And we have to deal with the aftermath.”

Anybody with data concerning this investigation is urged to name the Murder Unit at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1–800-222-TIPS (8477).

[email protected]

On Twitter: @SunDoucette