“Slap In Face” To US: Iran Over Missile Attack On Troop Bases

“An important incident has happened. The question of revenge is another issue,” mentioned Ayatollah Khamenei

Tehran:

Iran’s supreme chief mentioned a “slap in the face” was delivered to the US, when the Islamic republic fired missiles at US troop bases in Iraq on Wednesday.

“Last night, a slap in the face was delivered,” Ayatollah Ali Khamenei mentioned in a speech broadcast reside on state tv.

His remarks got here after he had vowed “severe revenge” for a US drone strike that killed Iranian army commander Qasem Soleimani close to Baghdad worldwide airport final week.

Shortly after midnight, Iran fired a sequence of missiles at bases in Iraq housing US troops, officers in Washington and Tehran mentioned.

“One important issue is what is our duty now?” following Soleimani’s assassination, mentioned the supreme chief.

“An important incident has happened. The question of revenge is another issue,” mentioned Khamenei.

“Military actions in this form are not sufficient for that issue,” he mentioned, referring to the assassination.

“What is important is that America’s corrupt presence must come to an end in this region.”

Soleimani was certainly one of Iran’s hottest public figures. He was laid to relaxation in his hometown early on Wednesday morning after huge funeral processions in a number of main cities of Iran.

(Apart from the headline, this story has not been edited by HEARALPUBLICIST workers and is printed from a syndicated feed.)